Watch the trailer for the new Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland music documentary

Biffy Clyro have announced that they will be releasing a music documentary titled Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons Of Scotland, about the making of their ninth studio album, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After.

Created in partnership with Amazon Music and Warner Records, the film will be available exclusively on Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Prime Video from February 25. The project will also be screened in cinemas for one night only at four venues across the UK via Doc n’ Roll Films, taking place in Dalston’s Rio Cinema, Cameo in Edinburgh, DCA in Dundee and Everyman in Glasgow.

A synopsis for the documentary lifted from a press release reads: "With unprecedented access to the band, the new feature length film takes viewers on the journey with Simon, Ben and James as they return to their home in Ayrshire to create their latest, critically acclaimed album in the most unusual of studio environments.

"The film explores how the experience of recording an album in Scotland for the first time prompted the band to reflect on the importance of where they’re from, how this has influenced their career to date and reinforced their lifelong bond as friends and bandmates."

Speaking of the film, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil says, “In the same part of the world as I wrote my very first song is where we’re making this record, and there’s something really pure about that".

While drummer Ben Johnston, comments, “We don’t need all the bells and whistles for us to be fulfilled and happy, we just need the three of us to be making music together and have that vibe in a room - and that’s what keeps our hearts beating.”

Bassist James Johnston adds, “Everyone should join a band… if you get a chance to go join a band with your brothers or your sisters, or people you consider to be a brother or a sister, that’s probably the best years you’ll ever have in your life.”

Tickets for Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland cinema screenings are available now. Watch the trailer below:

