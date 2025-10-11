Joan Jett and the Blackhearts drummer Thommy Price dead at 68

Beloved Joan Jett & the Blackhearts drummer Thommy Price has died at the age of 68.

His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post, saying: "It is with great sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, friend, and legendary musician Thommy Price.

"A devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter, Thommy’s extraordinary career spanned decades, performing and recording with some of rock’s most iconic artists. His energy, kindness, humour, and unmatched rhythm left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and every stage he graced.

"His music and spirit will live on forever – in every beat, every song, and every heart he touched."

Price joined the Blackhearts in 1986 and was part of the lineup over the course of eight albums before stepping away in 2016.

He also worked with Billy Idol, playing on his 1983 debt album.

In a statement, the Blackhearts say: "We lost a member of the Blackheart family – the one of a kind Thommy Price. Thommy was a legendary drummer who was a Blackheart for four decades.

"He was a drummer’s drummer and admired by so many. Our hearts are heavy. Sending love to his beautiful family. We love you Thommy."

In his own statement, Idol adds: "Very sad to hear of Thommy Price’s passing yesterday.

"Thommy was a fantastic musician and drummer who, in 1983, came in at the last minute and put his definitive stamp on my Rebel Yell album. He helped us to bring it to an incredible finish and toured with us on the Rebel Yell and Whiplash Smile tours.

"Thommy was a friend as well as musical compatriot who brought immense talent and heart to everything he did. And I will miss him. Rock on Thommy."

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1956, Price went on to become a sought-after session drummer who worked with Debbie Harry, Blue Oyster Cult, Steve Lukather, Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey and more over the course of a stellar career behind the kit.

