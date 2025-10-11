Ex-Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dead at 48 following prison attack

Former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins is dead aged 48 following a knife attack in prison from a fellow inmate. As first reported by The Sun, Watkins was set upon by the inmate in Wakefield Prison, a Category A institute where the ex-singer was serving a 35 year sentence for a series of child sex offences.

Trigger warning: details of violence and child sex crimes below

According to a source for The Sun, Watkins was attacked by another inmate wielding a knife who "shanked him in the neck."

"Guards were nearby and raced to the scene pretty quickly - but there was nothing they could do, and they could not save him," the source adds.

Following what were described as "horrific" scenes, the prison was reported to have been immediately put into lockdown as Watkins was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead earlier soon after the attack.

The attacker is believed to have been identified by police but his identity has not been made public.

Watkins was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 following one of the most shocking criminal cases in the history of popular music. A high profile rock star as the singer of Lostprophets, Watkins fronted the band for 15 years and five studio albums.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On 19 December 2012, Watkins was arrested and charged with sexual offences that included the attempted rape of a one-year-old girl and grooming a Lostprophets fan to sexually abuse her baby.

This is a breaking story and will be updated through the day.