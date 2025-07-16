The first trailer for Amy Berg's upcoming documentary about Jeff Buckley has been launched.

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, which tells the story of the singer's rise and tragic early death, was directed by Berg, who was also responsible for the Janis Joplin movie Janis: Little Girl Blue and the Oscar-nominated Deliver Us From Evil, the critically acclaimed documentary about child sexual abuse in the Catholic church in Northern California.

"You know, I did not set out to be a filmmaker," Berg told the International Documentary Association earlier this year. "I love making films, but even after Deliver Us From Evil, I was unsure about continuing. But the dream of making a film on Jeff Buckley kept me going for all these years.

"I found his mother at some point and then they asked me to make a biopic on him. But the wealth of the archive convinced me that it would make a much stronger documentary. In the last 15 years, whenever I finished a film, I reached out to check if she was ready yet. In 2019 she finally agreed."

The movie features contributions from Buckley's mother, Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, and two bandmates, guitarist Michael Tighe and drummer Parker Kindred. Other talking heads include musicians Ben Harper and Aimee Mann, who calls Buckley "literally the best singer I've ever heard."

Buckley's voice can be heard in the trailer describing his influences as "love, anger, depression and [Led] Zeppelin."

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, is in theatres from August 8.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors