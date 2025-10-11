Tattoo designer says Sleep Token's record label had her Instagram shut down over alleged copyright infringement

A tattoo designer from Sheffield, England, says Sleep Token's record label and management firm have had her Instagram account shut down over alleged copyright infringement.

Tattoo artist Emily-Jane, known as Inkitej, designs tattoos for Sleep Token fans based on their own ideas for the ink that they want. Her Instagram account had grown based on her work and this week it was shut down after Rico Management and RCA Records stepped in.

Inkitej says in a post on a newly-launched Instagram account: "My account that I've worked so hard to build a clientele and platform on has been wrongfully taken down by Sleep Token's team RCA or Rico Management/Entertainment for creating Sleep Token-inspired tattoos and flash sheets.

"I worry that this abuse of power will become worse and more widespread, attacking smaller businesses and creativity. I know a lot of cosplaying and fan accounts have also been taken down previously, or threatening fans with cease and desists. Again, this is abuse of power to not only small businesses with fair use laws, but awful for fans in general.

"My designs are heavily inspired by the band or a tribute to them and the fans, all of which are my own designs that i’ve worked hours and hours to design and get out into the world."

She adds that she will be "more mindful" about which designs she'll post on her page, but insists she won't stop the work she has been doing.

Other examples of Rico or RCA taking action against Sleep Token fans for alleged copyright infringement have surface on Reddit and other internet sites, with one fan even launching a petition calling for Rico to ease up.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Metal Hammer has reached out to RCA for comment and will update this story if a response is received.