Watch the new Nightwish video for Noise

Nightwish have revealed the video for Noise. It's the first single to be taken from their new double album Human. :II: Nature., out on April 10 via Nuclear Blast.

Nightwish recorded the album between August and October last year at at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios, Troykington castle and Finnvox Studios.

It was produced by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley, while mixing was handled by Karmila, Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

Human. :II: Nature. is now available to pre-order on all formats.

As previously announced, Nightwish will head out on tour across Europe later this year – a run of 17 shows that will kick off at Oslo’s Spektrum on November 16 and conclude with a performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 18.

Human. :II: Nature. Tracklist

CD1

1. Music

2. Noise

3. Shoemaker

4. Harvest

5. Pan

6. How's The Heart?

7. Procession

8. Tribal

9. Endlessness

CD2

1. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

2. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

3. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

4. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

5. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

6. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

7. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal)

8. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra