Listen to the first Nine Inch Nails single in five years, As Alive As You Need Me To Be, from the soundtrack to Tron: Ares
Nine Inch Nails share first taste of their 24-track soundtrack to Tron: Ares
Nine Inch Nails have shared their first new single in five years.
As Alive As You Need Me To Be is taken from the soundtrack to TRON: Ares, the third instalment of the sci-fi film series, which will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records.
Although Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, and are now among the most respected, and most acclaimed, film soundtrack composers of the modern era, having won two Oscars (Best Original Score for 2010's The Social Network and 2020's Soul), in addition to three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy, this is the first-ever film score by Nine Inch Nails.
A press statement on the album promises that it "erupts with the full force of Nine Inch Nails, breaking boundaries and redefining what a score can be", and states that there is "not one second of orchestra".
The tracklist for Nine Inch Nails' TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is as follows:
1. Init
2. Forked Reality
3. As Alive As You Need Me To Be
4. Echoes
5. This Changes Everything
6. In The Image Of
7. I Know You Can Feel It
8. Permanence
9. Infiltrator
10. 100% Expendable
11. Still Remains
12. Who Wants To Live Forever?
13. Building Better Worlds
14. Target Identified
15. Daemonize
16. Empathetic Response
17. What Have You Done?
18. A Question Of Trust
19. Ghost In The Machine
20. No Going Back
21. Nemsis
22. New Directive
23. Out In The World
24. Shadow Over Me
Listen to As Alive As You Need Me To Be below.
Nine Inch Nails will kick off the North American leg of their acclaimed Peel It Back world tour on August 6 at the Oakland Arena in California.
Reviewing the third date of the world tour, at London's O2 Arena, Louder noted, "A few years back, when Trent Reznor admitted that he had no burning desire to reconvene Nine Inch Nails as a touring band, his weariness seemed underwritten by an awareness that NIN could not return to the stage without reinvention, without a reimagining of the tried-and-tested dynamics and theatrics of their performance.
"This, then, is how you make a comeback, not pandering, not acquiescing to expectations, but reconfiguring your art with fearlessness and quiet confidence."
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.