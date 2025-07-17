Listen to the first Nine Inch Nails single in five years, As Alive As You Need Me To Be, from the soundtrack to Tron: Ares

Nine Inch Nails have shared their first new single in five years.

As Alive As You Need Me To Be is taken from the soundtrack to TRON: Ares, the third instalment of the sci-fi film series, which will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records.



Although Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, and are now among the most respected, and most acclaimed, film soundtrack composers of the modern era, having won two Oscars (Best Original Score for 2010's The Social Network and 2020's Soul), in addition to three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy, this is the first-ever film score by Nine Inch Nails.



A press statement on the album promises that it "erupts with the full force of Nine Inch Nails, breaking boundaries and redefining what a score can be", and states that there is "not one second of orchestra".

The tracklist for Nine Inch Nails' TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is as follows:



1. Init

2. Forked Reality

3. As Alive As You Need Me To Be

4. Echoes

5. This Changes Everything

6. In The Image Of

7. I Know You Can Feel It

8. Permanence

9. Infiltrator

10. 100% Expendable

11. Still Remains

12. Who Wants To Live Forever?

13. Building Better Worlds

14. Target Identified

15. Daemonize

16. Empathetic Response

17. What Have You Done?

18. A Question Of Trust

19. Ghost In The Machine

20. No Going Back

21. Nemsis

22. New Directive

23. Out In The World

24. Shadow Over Me



Listen to As Alive As You Need Me To Be below.

Nine Inch Nails will kick off the North American leg of their acclaimed Peel It Back world tour on August 6 at the Oakland Arena in California.

Reviewing the third date of the world tour, at London's O2 Arena, Louder noted, "A few years back, when Trent Reznor admitted that he had no burning desire to reconvene Nine Inch Nails as a touring band, his weariness seemed underwritten by an awareness that NIN could not return to the stage without reinvention, without a reimagining of the tried-and-tested dynamics and theatrics of their performance.



"This, then, is how you make a comeback, not pandering, not acquiescing to expectations, but reconfiguring your art with fearlessness and quiet confidence."