Nightwish detail new double studio album Human. :II: Nature

Nightwish have announced they’ll release their new studio album Human. :II: Nature later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful will be a double album and is set to arrive on April 10 through Nuclear Blast, with the band today revealing the cover art and tracklist.

Human. :II: Nature will contain nine songs on the first disc, while the second will feature the epic track All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World, which will be split into eight separate chapters.

Pre-orders will begin on February 7.

Nightwish recorded the album between August and October last year at at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios, Troykington castle and Finnvox Studios.

It was produced by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley, while mixing was handled by Karmila, Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

As previously announced, Nightwish will head out on tour across Europe later this year – a run of 17 shows that will kick off at Oslo’s Spektrum on November 16 and conclude with a performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 18.

Nightwish will be joined by special guests Turmion Kätilöt, with the dates part of a planned world tour.

Last month, Nightwish released Decades: Live In Buenos Aires on 2CD Digipak, 3LP, Blu-ray Digibook and BluRay/2CD. The performance was captured during the band’s show at the Argentinian city’s Estadio Malvinas on September 30, 2018.

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature

CD1

1. Music

2. Noise

3. Shoemaker

4. Harvest

5. Pan

6. How's The Heart?

7. Procession

8. Tribal

9. Endlessness

CD2

1. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

2. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

3. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

4. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

5. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

6. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

7. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal)

8. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

Nightwish: Decades: Live In Buenos Aires

Nightwish release this new live package in December. Filmed on their Decades tour in Argentina in 2018, it features a host of classic tracks from the band's back catalogue.View Deal

Nightwish 2020 European tour dates

Nov 16: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Nov 20: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 21: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 25: Paris ArcorHotels Arena, France

Nov 26: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 28: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 03: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Dec 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 09: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Dec 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Dec 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK