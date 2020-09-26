Watch the new lyric video from ex-Cynic guitarist's band Our Oceans

Dutch rock trio Our Oceans have released new single The Heart's Whisper, taken from their upcoming album While Time Disappears, out November 27 via Long Branch Records.

Singer and guitarist Tymon Kruidenier says: "The Heart’s Whisper is about navigating the space of being misunderstood by someone you love. Trying to explain to the best of your ability that your intentions are honorable, yet it doesn’t seem to get across, no matter how hard you try. And in the process, you’re actually starting to doubt whether or not you are interpreting the other’s persons thoughts and intentions accurately.



"Musically, I think this song is the closest to what we did on our debut album. It’s a relatively simple song, but at the same time, there’s a lot of depth to be found in this simplicity. It reminds me quite a bit of What If, in that sense."



Our Oceans were formed by former Cynic musicians Kruidenier and Robin Zielhorst after their departure from the band in 2010.

"From the very beginning," explains Kruidenier, "when we were still conceptualising the basics of what would ultimately become While Time Disappears, I had a very strong sense of what the artwork should feel like. I pictured a very dark atmosphere with lots of warm reds, accompanied by an art style that would fuse fine art with illustrations that could almost appear in a children’s book. It took me forever to find an artist who operates in that space. Eventually though, I found a brilliant artist called Patrick Atkins. It turned out he loved our music and was incredibly easy to work with. We gave him our music, the lyrics and the album title, and that’s all he needed to create the incredible artwork you see on the cover and everywhere else in the album."

Watch the lyric video for The Heart's Whisper below.