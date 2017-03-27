Watch The Mission’s video for Only You & You Alone

The Mission have released a video for their track Only You & You Alone.

The song features Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and appeared on Wayne Hussey and co’s 11th studio album Another Fall From Grace which launched last year.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Brightest Light saw The Mission reunite with producer Tim Palmer, who was behind the desk for the band’s debut album God’s Own Medicine in 1986 and 1990’s Carved In Sand.

Hussey suggested previously that Another Fall From Grace was the “lost link” between The Sisters Of Mercy’s debut First And Last And Always and God’s Own Medicine, and added: “I have rekindled my love for the guitar, electric 12 string particularly, after many years of ambivalence between us.”

In addition to the new video, The Mission have announced The Complete Another Fall From Grace Box Set, which will be released on May 12.

It’s limited to just 1000 copies and contains two heavyweight 180g vinyl discs, two CDs and a DVD, along with a 20-page book with artwork and lyrics, two bonus tracks, a remix and four music videos. It’s now available for pre-order.

The Mission will head out on tour across Europe from May and will support Alice Cooper in the UK in November.

The Mission Another Fall From Grace box set contents

CD1

Another Fall From Grace Met-Amor-Phosis Within The Deepest Darkness (Fearful) Blood On The Road Can’t See The Ocean For The Rain Tyranny Of Secrets Never’s Longer Than Forever Bullets & Bayonets Valaam Jade Only You & You Alone Phantom Pain

CD2

Met-Amor-Phosis (MGT remix) Tyranny Of Secrets (Motorcade remix) Parasites (New track) Sleeping Pills (New track) Met-Amor-Phosis (Acoustic balladeer version) Only You & You Alone (Radio edit) Met-Amor-Phosis (Black Star remix)

Vinyl

Side A

Another Fall From Grace Met-Amor-Phosis Within The Deepest Darkness (Fearful) Blood On The Road

Side B

Cant’ See The Ocean For The Rain Tyranny Of Secrets Never’s Longer Than Forever Bullets & Bayonets Valaam

Side C

Jade Only You & You Alone Phantom Pain

Side D

Met-Amor-Phosis (MGT Remix) Tyranny Of Secrets (Motorcade Remix) Parasites Sleeping Pills Met-Amor-Phosis (acoustic balladeer version)

DVD

Met-Amor-Phosis Tyranny Of Secrets Blood On The Road Only You & You Alone

May 11: Norwich Waterfront, UK

May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 13: Oberhausen Oberhausen New Waves Festival, Germany

May 14: Flensburg Roxy, Germany

May 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

May 18: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

May 24: Athens Gagarin 205, Greece

May 26: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

May 27: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

May 30: Hengelo Metropol, Netherlands

May 31: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 03: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Nov 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)

Nov 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK (with Alice Cooper)

Nov 14: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)

Nov 15: Manchester Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)

Nov 16: London SSE Arena, Wembley, UK (with Alice Cooper)

Man On A Mission: Wayne Hussey on the band’s past, present and future