Hear Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s remix of The Cure track Warsong

It’s taken from the transformative project Remixes Of A Lost World, out on June 13

Deftones singer Chino Moreno has remixed The Cure’s track Warsong.

The reimagination comes from Remixes Of A Lost World, a project featuring new takes on songs from the pioneering UK goth band’s 2024 album Songs Of A Lost World. Listen to Moreno’s Warsong below.

As well as the Deftones frontman, Remixes… will feature contributions from Mogwai, 65daysofstatic, Shanti Celeste, Orbital, Daniel Avery and many others. A version of I Can Never Say Goodbye by Paul Oakenfold and Simon Finley was previously released as a single, as was a remix of Alone by Four Tet.

Moreno is a known Cure fan. Deftones covered If Only Tonight We Could Sleep for the MTV special Icon: The Cure in 2004 and frontman/founder Robert Smith appeared on the song Girls Float † Boys Cry by Moreno’s side-project Crosses in 2023.

The Cure released Songs…, their first studio album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, on November 1 to critical acclaim. Classic Rock gave it a near-perfect four-and-a-half-star review.

Journalist Alex Burrows wrote: “A sombre treatise on disaffection and alienation grown old, Songs From A Lost World starkly expresses the post-punk generation’s hallmark traits of malaise and anxiety. Art reflects its era and that’s exactly what this album conveys.”

According to Robert Smith, Songs… is one of a trilogy of albums The Cure are primed to release.

He explained in October (via NME): “We recorded about 25 or 26 songs in 2019. We recorded three albums in 2019; that’s always been the problem. I’ve tried to get three albums completed. After waiting this long, I was like, ‘Let’s just throw out Cure albums every few months!’ Everything with hindsight, you think, ‘Really? I could have done that a lot better.’

“It will work out this time. Having finished this one, the second one is virtually finished as well. The third one is a bit more difficult because, well if we get that far… Talking about the third album, you see what I mean? I just can’t help myself.”

The Cure played a release show for Songs… at the intimate Troxy club in East London. Louder attended the show and awarded it a flawless five stars.

“The Cure aren’t calling it a day – at least if their leader is to be believed about what’s on the horizon,” the site wrote. “But if they were, this would have been the perfect bow out: an inventive reminder of both their gloomiest and happiest highlights, played to the loyalest of loyalists, just up the road from where the band formed in West Sussex.”

Moreno will tour extensively with Deftones this year. The nu metal band will play across Europe during the summer, including a headliner at Crystal Palace Park in London, before playing several North American shows and festivals from August to October. The dates include two stadium co-headliners with System Of A Down.

See all of Deftones’ upcoming live plans via their website.

As well as touring, the band have a new album in the works. Moreno told Billboard Español in February that new music is “getting very close to being ready”.

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

