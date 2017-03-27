Mastodon share Emperor Of Sand colour-in cover commercial

Mastodon have released a short video showcasing their limited edition Emperor Of Sand colour-in vinyl jacket edition.

The band’s seventh album will launch later this week on March 31, with the special version of the record coming with a colour-in jacket and set of Mastodon coloured pencils.

The commercial shows four children scribbling away under the watchful eye of the Emperor Of Sand, who lends a helping hand by sharpening the kids’ pencils. Watch it below.

Last week, the band released a behind-the-scenes video focusing on guitarist Brent Hinds and his work on the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun.

Drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor said: “Brent’s guitar playing is insane – it’s beautiful. He’s got that beauty and he’s got that originality. There’s nobody else like him. You can’t replicate it, you can’t duplicate it – no one can’t touch it.

“His solos are really just amazing on this album. There’s a whole bunch of them and they all sound unique. I think he’s gone above and beyond.”

Mastodon are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer and also appear in this month’s Classic Rock and Prog magazines – all three titles are out now.

The band will head out on the road from next month across North America. They’ll then return to Europe in June for several dates, including an appearance at the UK’s Download festival.

Mastodon Emperor Of Sand tracklist

Sultan’s Curse Show Yourself Precious Stones Steambreather Roots Remain Word To The Wise Ancient Kingdom Clandestiny Andromeda Scorpion Breath Jaguar God

Apr 14: Missoula Wilma Theater, MT

Apr 15: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Apr 16: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 18: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 20: Hollywood Palladium, CA

Apr 21: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 22: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 23: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Apr 24: Denver Fillmore, CO

Apr 26: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Apr 27: St louis The Pageant, MO

Apr 28: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 02: Washington Fillmore, DC

May 03: Toronto Rebel, ON

May 04: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

May 05: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 06: Philadelphia Electric Factory Outdoors, PA

May 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 09: Portland State Theater, ME

May 11: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 12: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

May 14: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

May 16: Detroit Royal Oak Theater, MI

May 17: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 18: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 19: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

May 20: Austin ACL Live, TX

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

How family tragedy fuelled Mastodon's proggiest-ever album