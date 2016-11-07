Watch Stick Men's video for Prog Noir

Stick Men have released a video for their track Prog Noir.

It’s the title track from the band’s fifth album, which was released last month. Stick Men’s lineup is made up of Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto from King Crimson, as well as Markus Reuter. The video was created by Berlin-based musician Ofrin.

Levin says: “We’re thrilled at the video Ofrin has made for our song Prog Noir. She’s an excellent artist in her own right, musical and visual, and made the video on her own, then presented it to us.

“It’s pretty special when you find that your music has inspired others to create something new and special.”

Discussing the album previously, Reuter said: “What’s unusual about Prog Noir is that we spent years composing it. Usually we get the ideas and quickly turn them into an album or start playing them in on the road. The imperative of a band like ours, that’s out on the road touring a lot of the time, is to have new material each year.

“But this time the idea was to really refine the material, reject all but the best – indeed, there are some very nice pieces that didn’t make the cut – and create a really special album that might define our band in terms of where our journey has taken us.”

