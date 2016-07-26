Stick Men announce Prog Noir album

Stick Men have announced they’ll release their latest album titled Prog Noir later this year.

The band, featuring King Crimson men Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, along with Markus Reuter, will launch the follow-up to 2014’s Power Play on October 21. And to mark the announcement, they’ve issued a lyric video for their track The Tempest. Watch it below.

Reuter says: “What’s unusual about Prog Noir is that we spent years composing it. Usually we get the ideas and quickly turn them into an album or start playing them in on the road. The imperative of a band like ours, that’s out on the road touring a lot of the time, is to have new material each year.

“But this time the idea was to really refine the material, reject all but the best – indeed, there are some very nice pieces that didn’t make the cut – and create a really special album that might define our band in terms of where our journey has taken us.”

Prog Noir is available for pre-order in a variety of formats, including a box set which will be signed by the band.

The trio will also head out on the road from October in support of the album.

Stick Men Prog Noir tracklist

Prog Noir Mantra Plutonium The Tempest Schattenhaft Rose In The Sand/Requiem Leonardo Trey’s Continuum Embracing The Sun Never The Same

Oct 11: Lomme Maison Folie Beaulie, France

Oct 12: Tilburg Paradox, Netherlands

Oct 13: Heerlen Nieuwe Nor, Netherlands

Oct 14: Wiesbaden Alte Schmelze, Germany

Oct 15: Weingarten Kulturzentrum Linse, Germany

Oct 18: Kiev The Caribbean Club, Ukraine

Oct 19: Tel Aviv Barby, Israel

Oct 21: Nove Mesto Nad Vahom Blue Note, Solvakia

Oct 22: Usti Nad Labem Jazz And Blues Festival, Czech Republic

Oct 23: Brno Sono Centrum, Czech Republic