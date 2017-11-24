Watch Sikth in new video for their track The Aura

Sixth have released a video for their new track The Aura.

It’s been taken from the band’s latest studio album The Future In Whose Eyes? which arrived in June via their new label Millennium Night.

The video was directed by the band’s Mikee W Goodman, who says: “The Aura was initially lyrically inspired by a day I spent with a magical being. It then spiralled into dreamscape memories and reflections. I tried to bring this out in the music video.

“The shadows of dancers appear now and then which is a direct link to the chorus lyrics. The rest of the story is told through one actress playing the flower being role. All this is intercut with band footage.”

On December 1, Sikth will release a deluxe digital edition of The Future In Whose Eyes?. It features six bonus tracks including three live tracks recorded at this year’s Arctangent festival, two re-imagined tracks from the original album plus an instrumental track.

It’s now available for pre-order.

Dec 02: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Dec 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 06: Bristol SWX, UK

Dec 07: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Dec 08: London KOKO, UK

