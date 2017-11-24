Long Distance Calling announce new album Boundless

Long Distance Calling have announced that their new album will be released early next year.
It will be titled Boundless and it’s set to arrive on February 2 via InsideOut Music.
After adding vocals to their last two studio albums, the German outfit have decided to create a purely instrumental record.
The band say in a statement: “This time around, the four of us locked ourselves in a room over a couple of months and pretty much got back to where we started as a band to catch this ‘go with the flow’ feeling.
“This is probably the purest Long Distance Calling album ever – no guests, no vocals and all instrumental. We’re stoked how it turned out and this album has a lot of energy, heaviness, melodies and twists. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we do.”
To mark the announcement, the band have launched a trailer video featuring a snippet of their new material.
Boundless will launch on special edition Digipak CD, 2LP gatefold, CD and on digital platforms. It’s now available to pre-order.
Long Distance Calling have also lined up a run of European tour dates which will take place in February and March next year.
Find further details below.
Long Distance Calling Boundless tracklist
- Out There
- Ascending
- In The Clouds
- Like A River
- The Far Side
- On The Verge
- Weightless
- Skydivers
Long Distance Calling 2018 European tour dates
Feb 02: Dortmund FZW Boundless Release Show / followed by Visions Party, Germany
Feb 28: Hannover Lux, Germany
Mar 01: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Mar 02: Hamburg Indra, Germany
Mar 03: Kiel Die Pumpe, Germany
Mar 04: Bremen Tower, Germany
Mar 05: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
Mar 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Mar 07: Stuttgart ClubCann, Germany
Mar 08: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 09: Wien B72, Austria
Mar 10: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Mar 11: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Mar 12: Nürnberg Club Stereo, Germany