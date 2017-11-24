Long Distance Calling announce new album Boundless

Long Distance Calling have announced that their new album will be released early next year.

It will be titled Boundless and it’s set to arrive on February 2 via InsideOut Music.

After adding vocals to their last two studio albums, the German outfit have decided to create a purely instrumental record.

The band say in a statement: “This time around, the four of us locked ourselves in a room over a couple of months and pretty much got back to where we started as a band to catch this ‘go with the flow’ feeling.

“This is probably the purest Long Distance Calling album ever – no guests, no vocals and all instrumental. We’re stoked how it turned out and this album has a lot of energy, heaviness, melodies and twists. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we do.”

To mark the announcement, the band have launched a trailer video featuring a snippet of their new material.

Boundless will launch on special edition Digipak CD, 2LP gatefold, CD and on digital platforms. It’s now available to pre-order.

Long Distance Calling have also lined up a run of European tour dates which will take place in February and March next year.

Find further details below.

Long Distance Calling Boundless tracklist

Out There Ascending In The Clouds Like A River The Far Side On The Verge Weightless Skydivers

Feb 02: Dortmund FZW Boundless Release Show / followed by Visions Party, Germany

Feb 28: Hannover Lux, Germany

Mar 01: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Indra, Germany

Mar 03: Kiel Die Pumpe, Germany

Mar 04: Bremen Tower, Germany

Mar 05: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Mar 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 07: Stuttgart ClubCann, Germany

Mar 08: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Mar 09: Wien B72, Austria

Mar 10: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Mar 11: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Mar 12: Nürnberg Club Stereo, Germany

