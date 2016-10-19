Watch Rush in Time Stand Still trailer

Rush have released an official theatre trailer for upcoming concert movie Time Stand Still.

Described as a document of their “final touring chapter,” it’s to be screened in North America on November 3, with a DVD release to follow on November 18.

Producers say: “Featuring interviews with the band throughout their sold-out 2015 40th Anniversary tour, the film also shows rarely seen backstage footage capturing the final moments of life on the road.

“This is the final touring chapter of a band that has meant so much to so many fans around the world. It’s an intimate view ‘under the hood’ of a historic moment from the perspective of the band, their fans, crew, and management.”

The R40 tour is thought to have been their final road trip as a result of drummer Neil Peart’s decision to retire, although it’s never been definitely announced. Guitarist Alex Lifeson said last month that he the band “couldn’t just stop.”

In the trailer, Lifeson reflects: “It wasn’t until we had the conversations that we had that I started thinking of the end, and wringing the towel dry.”

The cinema version includes A Salute To Kings, an in-depth discussion about the band’s impact, featuring musicians Gene Simmons, Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Scott Gorham and producer Nick Raskulinecz.

Find out more.

Rush relive Kiss tour antics in Time Stand Still video clip