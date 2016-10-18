Ghost branded ‘dull’ by their cult leader

Ghost are described as “dull” by their cult leader Sister Imperator in the latest teaser video for their Popestar EP.
She appeared in a clip last month as the band threw away their clutch of music industry awards after she told them: “We don’t need their approval – the truth of our work is not measuring by nods from the establishment.”
In the latest video, entitled The Summoning VI: The Proceedings Intensify, Sister Imperator says: “You have sat for insipid interviews, answering insipid questions, afraid to reveal your true undertaking.
“Your masks are the visage of the gods – and you mock them with your senseless orgies and trysts. Even your depravities are dull!”
Popestar was released last month. One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls recently said the full-length follow-up to 2015’s Meliora would be recorded in the early months of 2017 and released a few months later. Ghost are currently touring North America.
Ghost tour dates 2016
Oct 18: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA
Oct 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Oct 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Oct 22: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA
Oct 25: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ
Oct 27: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX
Oct 28: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX
Oct 31: Little Rock Metroplex, AR
Nov 02: Orlando The Hard Rock, FL
Nov 03: Miami Beach Fillmore Miami Beach, FL
Nov 04: Jacksonville The Florida Theatre, FL
Nov 05: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Nov 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC
Nov 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON
Nov 11: Montreal Metropolis, QC
Nov 12: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY