Ghost branded ‘dull’ by their cult leader

By Classic Rock  

Ghost’s leader Sister Imperator calls the band “dull” in latest Popestar EP teaser video

Ghost are described as “dull” by their cult leader Sister Imperator in the latest teaser video for their Popestar EP.

She appeared in a clip last month as the band threw away their clutch of music industry awards after she told them: “We don’t need their approval – the truth of our work is not measuring by nods from the establishment.”

In the latest video, entitled The Summoning VI: The Proceedings Intensify, Sister Imperator says: “You have sat for insipid interviews, answering insipid questions, afraid to reveal your true undertaking.

“Your masks are the visage of the gods – and you mock them with your senseless orgies and trysts. Even your depravities are dull!”

Popestar was released last month. One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls recently said the full-length follow-up to 2015’s Meliora would be recorded in the early months of 2017 and released a few months later. Ghost are currently touring North America.

Ghost tour dates 2016

Oct 18: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA
Oct 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Oct 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Oct 22: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA
Oct 25: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ
Oct 27: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX
Oct 28: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX
Oct 31: Little Rock Metroplex, AR
Nov 02: Orlando The Hard Rock, FL
Nov 03: Miami Beach Fillmore Miami Beach, FL
Nov 04: Jacksonville The Florida Theatre, FL
Nov 05: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Nov 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC
Nov 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON
Nov 11: Montreal Metropolis, QC
Nov 12: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

