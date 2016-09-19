Rush ‘can’t just stop’ says Alex Lifeson

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson says the band have lived through a year of “adjustment” after what could have been their final tour.

But he still believes there’s more to come from the Canadian outfit.

Their future was thrown into doubt after drummer Neil Peart described himself as retired, and they admitted their 2015 road trip was likely to be that last of its kind.

Speaking as Lifeson and frontman Geddy Lee attended the opening of a Toronto park named after them, the guitarist says: “It’s been an adjustment, this past year. We’ve been following up on some other interests that we both have, and we’ve been learning to get used to the idea. It’s taken a while.

“But I feel very confident about a lot of things, and music is definitely one of them. I’m sure we’ll do something in the future. We can’t just stop playing and writing music together.”

Lee adds: “I play almost every day that I’m around the house. I’ve been travelling a lot with my wife. We’re very big on taking advantage of this break in my career, whatever it may be.

“But I love playing and I play a lot. Sooner or later the right thing will happen.”

The History Of Rush By Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson: From Rebirth To Retirement