Rush tour was no farewell says Geddy

Rush’s R40 tour wasn’t intended to be their farewell trip, says frontman Geddy Lee.

But he’s repeated that the band’s live future “doesn’t look good” amid disagreements on how to proceed.

The North American run over the summer was described as likely to be the last of its kind, with manager Ray Danniels saying it was “somewhere between possible and probable” that the end was close.

Since then drummer Neil Peart has said he’d comfortable with being described as retired – while his bandmates continue to hope he’ll work with them in the studio if not on stage.

Lee tells Paste: “Its intention was not a farewell tour. Its intention was a look back, and a celebration of 40 years in music.

“We happen to find ourselves in a very differing state of mind in terms of doing major tours. Neil is not up for the kind of work it takes for him to put out a three-hour show the way we have. His interest has dwindled.”

He adds: “It doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t do another record together, and it doesn’t necessarily mean we don’t play another concert together. It just means that, for the moment, we cannot agree on a big tour.”

Heavy Load: Geddy Lee