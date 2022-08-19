Watch trippy Red Hot Chili Peppers video for new single Tippa My Tongue

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a video for Tippa My Tongue, the first single from upcoming studio album Return Of The Dream Canteen. The album, which follows the release of Unlimited Love in April, was announced last month. It will be released on October 14.

Tippa My Tongue reflects the upbeat side of the Chili Peppers, with John Frusciante and Flea doing battle over a riff that wriggles like an eel while frontman Anthony Kiedis delivers a typically gymnastic set of lyrics, opening with a verse that somehow manages to rhyme "animal", "cannibal", "flammable" and "programmable."

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been," say the band in a statement. "Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.

"Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with.

"Well, we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back, the second of which is easily as meaningful as the first... or should that be reversed? Return Of The Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts."

Like Unlimited Love, Return Of The Dream Canteen was produced by Rick Rubin, and is the second album released since in-out in-out guitarist Frusciante returned to the band in late 2019.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' world tour is currently in North America, and will depart for the Southern Hemisphere in the new year for shows in Australia and New Zealand. Full dates below.

Aug 19: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 21: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 30: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Sep 01: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Sep 03: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Sep 08: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Sep 10: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 15: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Sep 18: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Sep 25: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Jan 21: Auckland Mt. Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 26: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 29: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Feb 02: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Feb 07: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Feb 12: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia

The band will also headline at this year's Austin City Limits festival in Texas, which takes place across two weekends in October, with the Chili Peppers playing October 9 and 16.