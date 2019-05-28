Watch Rammstein’s spectacular new video for Ausländer

Rammstein have launched a video for their new single Ausländer.

It’s the latest promo to be taken from the band’s recently released self-titled studio album and follows Deutschland and Radio, with the band previously sharing a teaser clip for the new shoot.

The video comes just after Rammstein kicked off their European stadium tour at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, and can be watched in full below.

Metal Hammer recently broke down each track from the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, and described Ausländer (German for 'foreigners') as “a delirium-inducing club banger that wouldn't feel out of place as a slightly left-field entry at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

While Ausländer is the third video from the long-awaited follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, we should get at least another two at some point in the future, as guitarist Richard Kruspe previously said that we could expect five promos in total from the new record.

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.