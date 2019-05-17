The new Rammstein album: your ultimate track-by-track guide

The wait is over: Rammstein's self-titled new album is finally here.

We've known since the release of first single Deutschland that the follow up to 2009's Liebe ist für alle da was going to be special, but with Rammstein – a full decade in the making – the German industrial pioneers may just have made their finest album yet.

The themes which flow through the album have lead to wild fan speculation: that Rammstein is a firm rebuff to growing waves of global nationalism; that it's a concept album that follows a tormented protagonist on his journey from abused to abuser; that it's a collection of songs designed to take the spotlight away from their hair-raising live shows and place it back on their identity as musicians.

As always, the album's lyrical content is open to interpretation – especially with lyrics which for many listeners will require translation, risking a loss of nuance and subtlety in the process.

But one thing which isn't in question is that this is Rammstein at their most essential. Confrontational and raw all at the same time, it's an exercise in introspection and maturity as much as it is scandal or controversy. Which isn't to say this album's no fun – that trademark Rammstein glint in the eye remains throughout.

Here, we go through Rammstein with a fine-tooth comb to bring you lyrical translations, interpretations, some expert opinions and everything else you need to know about the album.

1. Deutschland

The first single to be released from Rammstein, Deutschland set a jaw-dropping precedent in terms of the size, scale and ambition of the album as a whole. Its video – a typically epic 10 minute short movie – traverses various eras of Germany’s complex history, looking the country’s darker moments squarely in the eye as it goes.

In true Rammstein fashion, the video caused its fair share of controversy upon release, with Jewish groups claiming the video had “crossed a line” with its graphic portrayal of the horrors of the Holocaust and Nazi concentration camps. Was it art, or were Rammstein “misusing the suffering and murder of millions for entertainment purposes in a frivolous and repulsive way,” as Charlotte Knobloch, ex-president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, suggested?

The video dropped enough mysterious Easter eggs to send fan forums into overdrive for weeks following its release as they raced to dissect its myriad references. We here at Hammer found the video so intriguing we went to the trouble of recruiting an Oxford University history professor to explain the whole thing for us.

The song itself is full of subtle, poetic nuance – something which defines the album as a whole – as Till Lindemann explores the difficulty of being able to feel any sense of national pride for a country with such a difficult past. Small changes to the lyrics – for example, the use of ‘Deutschland, Deutschland über allen’ over ‘über alles’, the phrase used in the former German national anthem and now heavily associated with Nazi Germany – show Rammstein painting national pride as a dark cloud above the country, which “stands above”, or overshadows, any sense of national pride.

It’s our first indication that Rammstein resolutely refuses to pull any punches thematically or musically.

2. Radio

With a stuttering riff that may or may not have been influenced by Killing Joke's 1985 hit Love Like Blood, the video for Radio starts with a radio announcing 'Achtung, Achtung. Hier ist Berlin Königs Wusterhausen und der Deutsche Kurzwellensender. Wir senden Tanzmusik'. While this crackling, apparently ancient audio doesn't feature on the album version, the translation does offer clues about what the song is about ('Attention Attention. This is Berlin Königs Wusterhausen and the german shortwave transmitter. We're broadcasting dance music').

Königs Wusterhausen is a town located a few miles south east of Berlin, and in 1920 it was the location of the first radio transmitter to be built in Germany. After the Nazis seized power in 1933, the transmitters were used for propaganda broadcasting, and after reunification the site was transformed into a museum.

The opening lyrics, translated as 'We weren’t allowed to belong / Couldn’t see, talk, or hear anything / But every night for one or two hours / I escaped from this world / Every night a little bit happy / My ear so close to the receiver' relate to the experience of youth growing up in East Germany, where state sponsored radio was heavily censored and young people would desperately try and catch western music beamed in from elsewhere.

There was even a system restricting how much Western music could be played at parties, while the rise of Beatlemania in the 1960s elicited a typically caustic response from Walter Ulbricht, then leader of the German Democratic Republic. "Do we really have to copy all the rubbish that comes from the West? With all the monotony of their 'Yeah, yeah, yeah."

3. Zeig Dich

A dramatic prelude of Latin choral voices introduce us to the theme of Zeig Dich (“Show Yourself”) – the hypocrisy of the Catholic church. The powerful thumping guitar riffs reflecting the anger and bitterness that is expressed within the lyrics ('Curse desire/ Condemn, Temptation/ Promise damnation/ They commit crime/ Proclaim promise/ Forgiveness of all sins/ Spread and lose/ In the name of the Lord').

The song is essentially a call to arms against the two-faced attitude of those who lead the religion and a request for them to stop hiding behind their so-called Lord – a powerful and political lyric that’s true to form for the industrial heavyweights.

Observe that the sound and general format of the song is somewhat reminiscent of the track Zwitter from Rammstein’s 2001 album, Mutter, but the addition of what sounds like Spanish-styled finger picking near the end of the tune underneath more choral chanting gives it a refreshing, unique flair.

4. Ausländer

A delirium-inducing, club banger that wouldn't feel out of place as a slightly left-field entry at the Eurovision Song Contest, Ausländer has plenty of crossover and remix potential.

The video – this will be a single, surely? – will be nuts, and it's going to be a absolute monster live. With all those overtly cheesy keyboard stabs, you can hear echoes of fellow Neue Deutsche Härte travellers Oomph! in the music.

While the title ("Foreigners") might lead listeners to expect a studied discourse on current divides in Europe and Angela Merkel's stance on immigration, Ausländer is Party Central.

5. Sex

One of the more frivolous songs on the album, lyrically speaking, Sex begins with an eerie synth evocative of a bad '80s horror movie. It's somewhat fitting, given the genre's obsession with sex and death, and provides a brilliant intro to the Rob Zombie-esque grooves that follow.

Whether or not they took their cues from the Z-man remains to be seen, but the southern rock riffage is certainly sexy, lending itself to the explicit title. A short interval of Queens Of The Stone Age-shaped fuzz is unexpected but tasty and leads into some classic Rammy electronics. Lyrically, the blend of horror, death and sex is played upon, expressing horniness as a form of sickness and referencing "buxom flesh".

Their idea of sex as "disgusting" yet life-giving plays into the body horror of those aforementioned classic b-movies. Indisputably one of the more dance (or, if you're that way inclined, fuck)-worthy tunes on the album.

6. Puppe

All eerie synths, jangling guitars and pummelling vocals, this sinister track seems to tell the story of a child land their doll (or puppet – Puppe). But in true Rammstein style, scratch the surface and a much murkier world lies beneath.

Puppe’s lyrics make reference to our child protagonist being locked in a room while their “little sister” – the use of “little” in this case being used to emphasise the sister is still a child herself – travels to “work”, not by train but simply into the room next door. The reference is fairly oblique at first, with unusual language like ‘Schaffensplatz’ hinting towards the German word for ‘prostituting yourself’. But by the time we get to the final verse, references to the ‘red light’ in the sister’s bedroom make clear the song deals with the violent world of child prostitution and trafficking.

The child’s voice is kept deliberately innocent and naive throughout the first few verses – they “take their medication like they’re supposed to” as they helplessly wonder why they’ve been locked up and what’s going on in the room next door. But as the sister screams from the next room (‘Schwester schreit’), this voice gradually becomes more urgent and direct, as in the chorus, when the child frenziedly tears their doll’s head off and goes on to “bite its neck off”.

The helpless confusion is overtaken by violent desperation which climaxes in the final verse, when the child sneaks from its room and witnesses the sister being beaten to death by a punter. In a final act of furious revenge, the lyrics suggest the child kills the sister’s murderer (the Puppe in this final verse a metaphor for the sister’s killer), and the child – who has complained of feeling unwell earlier in the song – feels much better now the perpetrator is dead.

It’s not just dark – it’s as jet black as they come.

7. Was Ich Liebe

Those wondering where the inspiration for Was Ich Liebe ("What I Love") might have sprung from would do well to listen to Nine Inch Nails’ Closer. Less likely – at around the three-and-a-half minute mark – there's a descending acoustic guitar sequence that sounds something like Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven.

After muted beginnings, Was Ich Liebe slowly winds its way towards a climactic finale, with the lyrics ('What I love / That will spoil / What I love That will die') an apparent musing on the ultimate futility of love ('Happiness and joy / Are followed by torment'). By the end of the song, Lindemann sounds convincingly anguished.

8. Diamant

The closest Rammstein have ever come to a full-blown ballad, this understated acoustic number has already become Rammstein’s Marmite track, splitting fan opinion right down the middle.

Mournful and soft, Diamant feels like a pretty straight-forward unrequited love song on the surface. But a deeper look at the lyrics (‘You are so pretty, so beautiful… I can’t move my eyes from you, and your sparkling eyes want to suck the soul out of me’) suggest a far more sinister tale unravelling under the surface.

Lindemann talks of “Wanting to hold you in my heart”, but that is quickly replaced by the following line, “But what you can’t love you must hate”. He describes the song’s subject as “Beautiful like a diamond, but just like a stone.” The track's maudlin, longing guitars and strings belie the ice-cold lyrics. And it’s typical Rammstein mischievousness to wrap the song’s most vulnerable, personally insightful lyric up in a track many have already resigned to the ‘skip’ pile.

"I’m a big fan of tunes that grab you and suspend you in the moment," says Loathe guitarist Erik Bickerstaffe. "With Diamant, Rammstein have created a solemn, dark environment which honestly transports me to the top of a Medieval castle guarded by a massive dragon.

"The vibe is super reminiscent of older folk in that sense, like the stuff you would hear in Shrek. The guitar however reminds me of earlier Radiohead acoustic efforts also drawing comparisons to the works of Russian Circles with the arpeggiated chords throughout. Lovely stuff."

But don’t be fooled by Diamant's unassuming musicality: lyrically we’re on a breakneck voyage through the multifaceted stages of romantic despair.

9. Weit Weg

With a title that translates to "Far Away", Weit Wag has a brief intro before the song lurches into gear that will remind listeners of Tangerine Dream – or even modern mock Krautrock outfit Kosmiche Laufer – the sound of a modern German band tipping their hat to German music of the past.

The lyrics of this track spin a sinister tale of a man secretly watching a woman undress through a window ("Far Away"). So far, so creepy, but read between the lines and the picture gets darker still.

While many have speculated that the lyrics are a metaphor for modern day cam girls ('Against his windowpane/He presses his face/Hoping for her to keep the light on/He never saw her undressed/The mistress of his fantasy'), with the "windowpane" symbolising the screen, as you pick through the lyrics a bigger picture forms.

As the man waits outside the window, Lindemann sings of him "taking his imagination to the bow" and "painting his colours into her painting" as the woman readies herself for bed. This idea of the man placing himself into the woman's reality without ever having (presumably) met or interacted with her is perhaps an allegory for the way cam girls (or, sex workers more broadly) are put at risk from the blurred realities of some of their clients who believe their interactions to be more than they are.

10. Tattoo

Opening with a distinctive use of double kick – rare for the Teutonic titans – it makes for an almost Metallica-like sound, evoking the thrash and heavy metal of the ’80s and early-’90s.

This gives way to that classic stomping industrial we’ve all come to know and love from Rammstein. It’s the general consensus that the lyrics are in reference to the branding of Jews in concentration camps during Auschwitz; but the band aren’t just alluding this brutal practice, in true Rammstein fashion, they are questioning the general trend of tattooing too ('Those who have to be beautiful also want to suffer').

11. Hallomann

Rammstein's finale drips with thick foreboding – and considering this track's about a child abuser enticing a small girl into his car with the promise of chips and a trip to the seaside, it's all the more fitting.

Musically it's a triumph: thrumming bass, eerie synths, kick-your-back-door in riffs and a goosebump-inducing vocal turn all underpinned by unsettling calm and balanced by the deftest of hands.

Lyrically, it stays true to the album's less palatable themes: Lindemann takes the role of monster as he sings about abducting a young girl and ultimately drowning her in the sea. As with Puppe and Weit Weg the exploitation and vulnerability of young girls and women in the modern world is explored with eye-watering candidness.

Again, the real nuance is in the lyrics: the abductor approaches the child with the promise of mussels and fries, or "Muscheln" in German – a word which mimics "Muschi", the German term for 'pussy' – indicating the sexual threat the abductor poses from the very first line.

A worthy closer to an album that will stay with you long after you've finished listening.