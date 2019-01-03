Rammstein plan to launch 5 videos from new studio album

Rammstein’s Richard Kruspe says that the band are planning to release five music videos from their upcoming studio album.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da is expected to launch this spring, with Kruspe telling Consequence Of Sound last month that they were finishing the mixes, and also explained the reasons behind the delay in releasing new material.

Now the guitarist has checked in with Kerrang to give a bit more detail on the as-yet-untitled record’s progress.

He says: “We flew to Los Angeles to mix the record with Rich Costey, who has worked with Muse and a bunch of other big bands.

“It looks like we will have five music videos coming out this time too. I feel really happy with the album, although a few things might still change.”

Kruspe previously said he had “mixed feelings” about the band’s upcoming European tour, but tells Kerrang that it’s going to be “super-intense”.

He says: “It’s going to be this really big and super-intense show. It’s so funny – during this recording process we’ve been six guys in a band, arguing about each tiny fucking snare hit.

“That was also such an intense experience. You name it, everything you could argue about we have. But now that it’s done, I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved. And that intensity is what made our songs even better.”

Rammstein 2019 European tour

Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK

Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun, Belgium

Jul 13: Frankfurst Commerzbank Arena, Germany

Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds, Luxembourg

Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Czech Republic

Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Aug 02: St Petersburg Stadium, Russia

Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala, Latvia

Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion, Finland

Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion, Sweden

Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, Norway

Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria