Rammstein tease video for new single Ausländer

Rammstein have released a short clip from their upcoming video for new single Ausländer.

The 15-second video shows the band out at sea on a small dinghy, paddling towards a distant shoreline. The full reveal will come later today (May 28) at 6pm GMT.

Ausländer will be the third video taken from Rammstein’s newly released self-titled album. They previously shared promos for Deutschland and Radio.

Metal Hammer recently broke down each track from the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, and described Ausländer (German for 'foreigners') as “a delirium-inducing club banger that wouldn't feel out of place as a slightly left-field entry at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

“The video – this will be a single, surely? – will be nuts, and it's going to be an absolute monster live. With all those overtly cheesy keyboard stabs, you can hear echoes of fellow Neue Deutsche Härte travellers Oomph! in the music.”

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.