The Most Metal Moments In Eurovision

Eurovision is back for another year, and another year we wait for someone to replicate Lordi's success of bringing metal to the masses. It's unlikely to happen this time round, so here we look back at the most metal performances Eurovision has ever had to offer.

Apocalyptica

Keep Of Kalessin

If anyone can remember as far back as Eurovision 2009, this dude named Alexander Rybak from Norway won the contest with his metal-as-fuck sounding song, Fairytale. In 2011, he returned with his backing band (okay no they aren’t, they are Norwegian extreme metallers Keep Of Kalessin who entered in 2010) for the most bizarre collaboration ever.

Lordi

Probably the most legendary of the Eurovision wins, Lordi won the contest back in 2006 with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Finnish band are a mash up of GWAR and Kiss, and stole the show in proper rock ‘n’ roll fashion. Reportedly, Mr Lordi takes 12 hours to get his make-up on every morning, much to the dismay of Mrs Lordi (we may have made that up, he only wears it on weekends).

Max Jason Mai

Back in 2009 this guy called Miroslav Šmajda fancied himself as the next Kurt Cobain, but when he only came second place on the Czech Republic version of Pop Idol we can only assume he got inspired by watching Rock Of Ages and decided to remodel himself on Jon Bon Jovi. The result was Max Jason Mai’s Don’t Close Your Eyes. And fair play, the guy can belt out a good rock ballad.

Winny Puhh

This band didn’t actually make it past the Estonian rounds and into the contest but they are too bonkers to leave out. Their brand of metal is a rtad more more hardcore punk, but with upside-down drummers playing on the ceiling throughout the show, guitarists hoisted into the air and really bad wolf man make-up, there just isn’t anything more metal than that.

Teräsbetoni

Directly translated, this band’s name means “steel concrete” – you can’t get any harder or heavier than that! The band wowed us with their heroic performance of epic proportions. As if Finland even needed to prove their metal worth anymore, they’ve churned out more pure metal Eurovision gold than the rest of the continent put together.

Eldrine

We are clutching at straws by including this one (we’ll admit that Eurovision isn’t exactly known for its metal), but this band stunned us with their terrible Evanescence rip-off. We don’t know where the inspiration for their costumes came from – we can only imagine it was a mix of Russian national dress and Tron.

Kabat

Despite enjoying major success in their home country since 1983 and having the best-selling Czech album ever, Kabat only received one point in 2007’s Eurovision semi-final. It’s surprising as the crowd were going wild for their high-octane performance…