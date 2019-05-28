This is Rammstein's setlist from their European Stadium Tour 2019

Rammstein kicked off their European Stadium Tour on May 24 with four performances at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Known for their elaborate stage antics, incorporating extensive pyrotechnics and theatrics – their shows are nothing short than legendary, and they are quite possibly the greatest contemporary live band.
The band released their long awaited self-titled album on May 17, a mere week before their first performance, meaning the new tracks are of course being debuted live on this tour.
So if you are planning to catch the German industrial heavyweights on their latest run around, here's the set list from the first night of the tour so you have an idea of what you can look forward to!
1. Was ich liebe (Live debut)
2. Links 2-3-4
3. Sex (Live debut)
4. Tattoo (Live debut)
5. Sehnsucht (First time since 2013)
6. Zeig dich (Live debut)
7. Mein Herz brennt
8. Puppe (Live debut)
9. Heirate mich (First time since 2001)
10. Diamant (Live debut)
11. Deutschland (Rmx by Richard Z. Kruspe; Live debut)
12. Deutschland (Live debut)
13. Radio (Live debut)
14. Mein Teil
15. Du hast
16. Sonne
17. Ohne dich
Encore:
18. Engel (Scala & Kolacny version )
19. Ausländer (Live debut)
20. Pussy (First time since 2013)
Encore 2:
21. Rammstein (First time since 2005)
22. Du riechst so gut
23. Ich will
Rammstein 2019 European tour
May 28: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena DE
Jun 01: Barcelona RCDE Stadium ES
Jun 05: Bern Stade de Suisse CH
Jun 08: Munich Olymplastadion DE
Jun 09: Munich Olymplastadion DE
Jun 12: Dresdon Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion DE
Jun 13: Dresdon Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion DE
Jun 16: Rostock Ostseestadion DE
Jun 19: Copenhagen Telia Parken DK
Jun 22: Berlin Olympiastadion DE
Jun 25: Rotterdam De Kulp NL
Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena FR
Jun 29: Paris La Defense Arena FR
Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena DE
Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK
Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun BE
Jul 13: Frankfurt Commerzbank Arena DE
Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena CZ
Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena CZ
Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds LU
Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski PL
Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena RU
Aug 02: Saint Petersburg Gazprom Arena RU
Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala LV
Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion FI
Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion SE
Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion NO
Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion AT
Aug 23: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion AT