This is Rammstein's setlist from their European Stadium Tour 2019

Rammstein kicked off their European Stadium Tour on May 24 with four performances at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Known for their elaborate stage antics, incorporating extensive pyrotechnics and theatrics – their shows are nothing short than legendary, and they are quite possibly the greatest contemporary live band.

The band released their long awaited self-titled album on May 17, a mere week before their first performance, meaning the new tracks are of course being debuted live on this tour.

So if you are planning to catch the German industrial heavyweights on their latest run around, here's the set list from the first night of the tour so you have an idea of what you can look forward to!

1. Was ich liebe (Live debut)

2. Links 2-3-4

3. Sex (Live debut)

4. Tattoo (Live debut)

5. Sehnsucht (First time since 2013)

6. Zeig dich (Live debut)

7. Mein Herz brennt

8. Puppe (Live debut)

9. Heirate mich (First time since 2001)

10. Diamant (Live debut)

11. Deutschland (Rmx by Richard Z. Kruspe; Live debut)

12. Deutschland (Live debut)

13. Radio (Live debut)

14. Mein Teil

15. Du hast

16. Sonne

17. Ohne dich

Encore:

18. Engel (Scala & Kolacny version )

19. Ausländer (Live debut)

20. Pussy (First time since 2013)

Encore 2:

21. Rammstein (First time since 2005)

22. Du riechst so gut

23. Ich will

Rammstein 2019 European tour

May 28: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena DE

Jun 01: Barcelona RCDE Stadium ES

Jun 05: Bern Stade de Suisse CH

Jun 08: Munich Olymplastadion DE

Jun 09: Munich Olymplastadion DE

Jun 12: Dresdon Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion DE

Jun 13: Dresdon Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion DE

Jun 16: Rostock Ostseestadion DE

Jun 19: Copenhagen Telia Parken DK

Jun 22: Berlin Olympiastadion DE

Jun 25: Rotterdam De Kulp NL

Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena FR

Jun 29: Paris La Defense Arena FR

Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena DE

Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK

Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun BE

Jul 13: Frankfurt Commerzbank Arena DE

Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena CZ

Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena CZ

Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds LU

Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski PL

Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena RU

Aug 02: Saint Petersburg Gazprom Arena RU

Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala LV

Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion FI

Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion SE

Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion NO

Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion AT

Aug 23: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion AT