Watch Prophets Of Rage's Guerilla Radio live video

Prophets Of Rage have shared a video of them performing Rage Against The Machine’s song Guerilla Radio.

It’s the latest promo from the band featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk alongside Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

It follows the launch of their first video for their self-titled lead track in September. They also made The Party’s Over available to stream from their debut EP of the same name.

Bassist Commerford, who is also in politically-charged punk band Wakrat, said: “I’m a bass player first and foremost, and that’s where these bands cross.

“I’m so proud of what I’m doing in both bands. Prophets of Rage is more an aerobic, musical, bass-player thing, whereas Wakrat is more of a mental strain for my brain and for my heart. It’s different and I’m excited to see how it works out.”

He adds: “When I see people talk about history, what are the 10 best punk bands of all time, I never see Rage on that list.

“I always go, ‘That’s bullshit,’ because Rage is a punk band. We were a punk band and our ethics were punk. We didn’t do anything that anyone wanted us to do, and that’s the essence of punk rock.”

It was recently revealed that Prophets Of Rage would play at Download 2017, alongside System Of A Down, Aerosmith, Slayer, AFI and Rob Zombie. They’ll also appear at a number of other European festivals over next summer.

Jun 02: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 09: Paris Download, France

Jun 10-11: Donington Download, UK

Jun 15: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 22: Copenhagen Cppenhell, Denmark

