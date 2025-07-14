"They’re clearly the Rage Against The Machine of now." Tom Morello on Kneecap

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has praised Irish rappers Kneecap as the one current band who can be relied on the speak "truth to power".

The Belfast/Derry rap trio have been at the centre of controversy in recent months, starting when their Coachella festival performances featured messages in support of the Palestinian people.

Their scheduled appearance at Glastonbury was at risk of being cancelled after they displayed a graphic stating "Fuck Israel" at Coachella and Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence.

In the end, they did perform at Glastonbury, but the BBC did not broadcast their set live.

In an interview with The Strombo Show, Morello was asked which current artists were most like his own band in terms of an anti-establishment approach to their art.

Morello says: “They’re clearly the Rage Against The Machine of now. Like, there’s them and there’s a gap to the next one.

"What they’re doing in their art is what people could probably stand to do more in their lives: to really speak truth to power. And, you know, Kneecap are not terrorists.

"What is terroristic is, you know, 20,000 dead Palestinian children. That’s the story. Not some Irish rappers who don’t like that that’s happening. That should not be the story."

Morello's comments caught the attention of Disturbed frontman David Draiman, who describes them as "shameful."

Draimain is a vocal supporter of Israel's position in the Gaza conflict, which is thought to be what earned him some boos from the crowd when he performed at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning farewell event last week.

Responding to Morello's comments, Draiman says via social media: "Shameful. Truly. Wish I could say I was shocked.

"Guess my family doesn’t count, when it comes to my 'friend’s' virtue signalling for those who support terror, and incite Jew hatred."