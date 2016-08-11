Wakrat want to shake up music and ‘smash the grid’

Wakrat bassist Tim Commerford says playing in the band with drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Laurent Grangeon has provided an experience he’s never had before.

The trio are working on their self-titled debut album, which is set for released on November 8. And the Prophets Of Rage man says it’s their mission to “smash the grid” as they’re fed-up with mainstream music dominating the airwaves.

Commerford says: “We’re clearly not making music for anyone else – we’re making music for ourselves. It’s the kind of music we want to play and I love that it’s punk rock but it’s not old school. It feels contemporary.

“The first day that we came in this room, I brought my amps in and quickly realised that my amps are not powerful enough to hang with either one of these dudes. I had never experienced anything like that before.”

Grangeon and Wakrat came to the US from Europe with nothing – but Grangeon says despite the hardships, he wouldn’t change a thing.

He continues: “The nights sleeping in the car, on couches, in cheap motels and closets – it was cool. If I had to do it again, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Commerford adds: “Both of these guys came to America literally with nothing. They just moved out here, set up shop – and here we are years later and they’re still here. That’s pretty powerful.

“We’re three human beings and we got all different types of influences that flow through us. Right now, when I turn on the radio I’m hearing the grid – and I’m sick of the grid. And that’s what we’re trying to do – smash the grid.”

Wakrat recently issued a lyric video for Generation Fucked from their debut record – which is available for pre-order.

The trio will head out on tour next week with dates scheduled with Prophets Of Rage.

Wakrat tracklist

Sober Addiction The Number Generation Fucked Nail In The Snail La Liberté ou la Mort The Thing Knucklehead New Clear Pigs In A Blanket

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

