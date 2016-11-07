Avenged Sevenfold's Hail To The King 'too close to Metallica'

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows has admitted that the band’s 2013 album Hail To The King sounded “a little too close to Metallica.”

Last month Avenged Sevenfold sneak released their seventh album The Stage and Shadows says he’s happy that it this time they sound “completely different” to Metallica.

Shadows tells Loudwire: “I’m glad that we can add something new to the fold that Metallica’s not going to bring to the table, and they’re going to do what they do.

“Instead of last time where our record was a little too close to Metallica, I’m glad that people are going to have a huge spectrum of music to listen to, and all of it sounds completely different from each other.”

The Stage’s release came just weeks before Metallica’s 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is unveiled on November 18. And the fact that both they and Avenged Sevenfold will be promoting new albums at the same time has got Shadows excited.

He adds: “I think that there’s something really cool about that. You know, a newer band pushing to some new boundaries, Metallica is just a classic legendary band who’s obviously going to put out a great record.

“So to me, it’s just awesome. I think it’s great for metal fans and I wish I was 15 again to enjoy it.”

Avenged Sevenfold recently slammed a Best Of being issued by their former label Warner Bros as a “cash grab” and encouraged fans to make a Spotify playlist featuring all of the tracks instead of buying it.

The band will kick off a UK and European tour in January.

Avenged Sevenfold on new album The Stage's secret release