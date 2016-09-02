Watch Phil Collins' US Open show

Phil Collins has released live videos of his performance at the US Open tennis tournament earlier this week.

The former Genesis frontman, who came out of retirement last year, delivered renditions of classic tracks In The Air Tonight and Easy Lover at the New York gala event.

His band included his teenage son Nick on drums, plus a guest appearance from actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr.

During the 12-minute performance Collins said: “It’s a great pleasure to be here. I can now tell people I’ve played at the US Open. That’s an English joke – you’ll laugh on the way home.”

Earlier this year he revealed details of what he called an embarrassingly honest autobiography entitled Not Dead Yet, adding: “There have been lots of highs, and more than a few lows. If readers are shocked or disappointed that their ‘hero’ – or that bloke who kept popping up in the charts – was human, then this book will have done what I wanted it to do.”

Along with a series of solo album re-releases, a box set entitled The Singles arrives on October 14, a week before the book.

