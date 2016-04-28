Phil Collins continues retrospective series

Phil Collins will continue his solo reissues series this summer with two more releases.

He’ll launch 1989’s …But Seriously and an amended version of his most recent album, 2013’s Going Back, entitled The Essential Going Back on June 10.

Collins says: “I decided to call this version of Going Back, The Essential Going Back. In retrospect, I included too much music on the original version – and I believe that too much is not always a good thing. Hence this trimmed down selection of my favourite Motown songs.”

The latest releases join updated versions of 1985’s No Jacket Required and 2002’s Testify, along with 1981’s Face Value, 1982’s Hello, I Must Be Going!, 1993’s Both Sides and 1996’s Dance Into The Light.

Collins has curated and complied all the albums in the series, with each presented with updated artwork and featuring extra live tracks and demos – many of which have never been issued on CD before.

Phil Collins …But Seriously tracklist

CD1

Hang In Long Enough That’s Just The Way It Is Do You Remember? Something Happened On The Way To Heaven Colours I Wish It Would Rain Down Another Day In Paradise Heat On The Street All Of My Life Saturday Night And Sunday Morning Father To Son Find A Way To My Heart

CD2

Hang In Long Enough (live) Something Happened On The Way To Heaven (live) Colours (live) Saturday Night And Sunday Morning (live) Always (live) Find A Way To My Heart (live) That’s How I Feel (B-side) You’ve Been In Love (That Little Bit Too Long) (B-side) Another Day In Paradise (demo) That’s Just The Way It Is (demo) I Wish It Would Rain Down (demo) Hang In Long Enough (demo) Do You Remember? (demo)

The Essential Going Back

CD1

Going Back Girl (Why You Wanna Make Me Blue) (Love Is Like A) Heatwave Some Of Your Lovin’ Going To A Go-Go Papa Was A Rolling Stone Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever Something About You Talkin’ About My Baby Do I Love You Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me For A Little While) Too Many Fish In The Sea Uptight (Everything’s Alright)

CD2 (live)