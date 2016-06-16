Phil Collins confirms ‘embarrassingly honest’ memoir

Phil Collins has confirmed the publication of his autobiography – and he’s described it as embarrassingly honest.

Not Dead Yet arrives on October 20, tying in with the launch of a singles collection, in harback, ebook, and audiobook read by the former Genesis man himself.

The volume covers his early days as a child actor, working with Genesis and Peter Gabriel, Brian Eno, Eric Clapton and Robert Plant, his three marriages and his struggle with alcohol.

Collins says: “This autobiography has been on my mind for a few years, and I decided that now was the time. Things had happened in my personal life that caused me to take stock.

“In many respects I’ve had a dream life. It’s certainly a life worth writing about. I’ve been incredibly lucky, but I’ve also worked extremely hard. I‘ve collaborated with some of my heroes, written songs that people have liked, and wildly surpassed my initial hope to make a living as a drummer.

“There have been lots of highs, and more than a few lows. I’m being completely honest about all of them – embarrassingly so in some cases.”

He says the contents are likely to “amuse,” “surprise” and “horrify,” adding: “If readers are shocked or disappointed that their ‘hero’ – or that bloke who kept popping up in the charts – was human, then this book will have done what I wanted it to do.”

Collins ended his self-imposed retirement last year with a series of solo album re-releases. The final titles, …But Seriously and Going Back, were launched last week. Not Dead Yet will be published via Penguin Random House in the UK and it’s available for pre-order now.

Phil Collins: from Genesis to resurrection