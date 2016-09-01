Pink Floyd release Grantchester Meadows video

Pink Floyd have released a new video for their early track Grantchester Meadows to promote their upcoming box set.

The audio was recorded for the BBC in 1969, while the original-era performance footage was shot in San Francisco the following year. The archive material has been mixed with present-day visuals by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis.

The track appears on The Early Years 1965-1972, a 27-disc package to be released on November 11.

Pink Floyd say: “Grantchester Meadows is a Roger Waters song, originally performed solo on the Ummagumma album, that celebrates the English countryside, as in other compositions such as Time.

“This special group performance, taped for the BBC, with acoustic guitars and vocals from Roger Waters and David Gilmour, plus additional piano from Richard Wright and taped songbirds, successfully evokes a summer’s day in a small village close to Cambridge.

“Grantchester’s famous former residents include the Edwardian poet Rupert Brooke, who moved there and subsequently wrote a poem of homesickness entitled The Old Vicarage, Grantchester.”

The Early Years 1965-1972 includes 20 previously-unreleased tracks, seven hours of live material, 15 hours of video and three feature films. A double-disc highlights album entitled The Early Years – Cre/Ation will be released alongside the set.

