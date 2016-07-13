Phil Collins The Singles Collection announced

A Phil Collins compilation featuring 45 of his solo tracks is to be released later this year.

Titled The Singles, the collection charts Collins’ entire solo career – from his 1981 hit In The Air Tonight through to the title track of his 2010 album Going Back.

The package comes on the back of his Take A Look At Me Now retrospective campaign, with Nick Davis back on board to oversee the mastering process.

The Singles will launch on October 14 across three formats – 3CD deluxe edition, 2CD/4LP box set and via digital services. The box set incorporates 33 tracks in total.

Collins will publish his autobiography Not Dead Yet on October 20.

The Singles cover

Phil Collins The Singles 3CD tracklist

CD1

In The Air Tonight I Missed Again If Leaving Me Is Easy Thru These Walls You Can’t Hurry Love I Don’t Care Anymore Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away Why Can’t It Wait ’Til Morning I Cannot Believe It’s True Against All Odds Easy Lover Sussudio One More Night Don’t Lose My Number Take Me Home

CD2

Separate Lives A Groovy Kind Of Love Two Hearts Another Day In Paradise I Wish It Would Rain Down Something Happened On The Way To Heaven That’s Just The Way It Is Hang In Long Enough Do You Remember? Who Said I Would Both Sides Of The Story Everyday We Wait And We Wonder Dance Into The Light It’s In Your Eyes

CD3

No Matter Who Wear My Hat The Same Moon True Colors You’ll Be In My Heart Strangers Like Me Son Of Man Two Worlds Can’t Stop Loving You The Least You Can Do Wake Up Call Look Through My Eyes No Way Out (Love Is Like A) Heatwave Going Back

Phil Collins The Singles 2CD/4LP box set tracklist

Easy Lover Two Hearts Sussudio I Missed Again Wear My Hat Don’t Lose My Number You Can’t Hurry Love Something Happened On The Way To Heaven We Wait And We Wonder Can’t Stop Loving You Dance Into The Light It’s In Your Eyes Hang In Long Enough Thru These Walls I Wish It Would Rain Down Both Sides Of The Story (Love Is Like A) Heatwave Going Back In The Air Tonight Against All Odds If Leaving Me Is Easy One More Night Separate Lives A Groovy Kind Of Love That’s Just The Way It Is Do You Remember? Everyday True Colors You’ll Be In My Heart The Least You Can Do Look Through My Eyes Another Day In Paradise Take Me Home

Phil Collins: Reissues