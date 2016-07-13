Phil Collins The Singles Collection announced

A Phil Collins compilation featuring 45 of his solo tracks is to be released later this year.
Titled The Singles, the collection charts Collins’ entire solo career – from his 1981 hit In The Air Tonight through to the title track of his 2010 album Going Back.
The package comes on the back of his Take A Look At Me Now retrospective campaign, with Nick Davis back on board to oversee the mastering process.
The Singles will launch on October 14 across three formats – 3CD deluxe edition, 2CD/4LP box set and via digital services. The box set incorporates 33 tracks in total.
Collins will publish his autobiography Not Dead Yet on October 20.
Phil Collins The Singles 3CD tracklist
CD1
- In The Air Tonight
- I Missed Again
- If Leaving Me Is Easy
- Thru These Walls
- You Can’t Hurry Love
- I Don’t Care Anymore
- Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away
- Why Can’t It Wait ’Til Morning
- I Cannot Believe It’s True
- Against All Odds
- Easy Lover
- Sussudio
- One More Night
- Don’t Lose My Number
- Take Me Home
CD2
- Separate Lives
- A Groovy Kind Of Love
- Two Hearts
- Another Day In Paradise
- I Wish It Would Rain Down
- Something Happened On The Way To Heaven
- That’s Just The Way It Is
- Hang In Long Enough
- Do You Remember?
- Who Said I Would
- Both Sides Of The Story
- Everyday
- We Wait And We Wonder
- Dance Into The Light
- It’s In Your Eyes
CD3
- No Matter Who
- Wear My Hat
- The Same Moon
- True Colors
- You’ll Be In My Heart
- Strangers Like Me
- Son Of Man
- Two Worlds
- Can’t Stop Loving You
- The Least You Can Do
- Wake Up Call
- Look Through My Eyes
- No Way Out
- (Love Is Like A) Heatwave
- Going Back
Phil Collins The Singles 2CD/4LP box set tracklist
- Easy Lover
- Two Hearts
- Sussudio
- I Missed Again
- Wear My Hat
- Don’t Lose My Number
- You Can’t Hurry Love
- Something Happened On The Way To Heaven
- We Wait And We Wonder
- Can’t Stop Loving You
- Dance Into The Light
- It’s In Your Eyes
- Hang In Long Enough
- Thru These Walls
- I Wish It Would Rain Down
- Both Sides Of The Story
- (Love Is Like A) Heatwave
- Going Back
- In The Air Tonight
- Against All Odds
- If Leaving Me Is Easy
- One More Night
- Separate Lives
- A Groovy Kind Of Love
- That’s Just The Way It Is
- Do You Remember?
- Everyday
- True Colors
- You’ll Be In My Heart
- The Least You Can Do
- Look Through My Eyes
- Another Day In Paradise
- Take Me Home