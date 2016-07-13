Trending

Phil Collins The Singles Collection announced

By Prog  

Compilation featuring 45 Phil Collins tracks titled The Singles Collection will launch in October

(Image: © Getty)

A Phil Collins compilation featuring 45 of his solo tracks is to be released later this year.

Titled The Singles, the collection charts Collins’ entire solo career – from his 1981 hit In The Air Tonight through to the title track of his 2010 album Going Back.

The package comes on the back of his Take A Look At Me Now retrospective campaign, with Nick Davis back on board to oversee the mastering process.

The Singles will launch on October 14 across three formats – 3CD deluxe edition, 2CD/4LP box set and via digital services. The box set incorporates 33 tracks in total.

Collins will publish his autobiography Not Dead Yet on October 20.

Phil Collins The Singles 3CD tracklist

CD1

  1. In The Air Tonight
  2. I Missed Again
  3. If Leaving Me Is Easy
  4. Thru These Walls
  5. You Can’t Hurry Love
  6. I Don’t Care Anymore
  7. Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away
  8. Why Can’t It Wait ’Til Morning
  9. I Cannot Believe It’s True
  10. Against All Odds
  11. Easy Lover
  12. Sussudio
  13. One More Night
  14. Don’t Lose My Number
  15. Take Me Home

CD2

  1. Separate Lives
  2. A Groovy Kind Of Love
  3. Two Hearts
  4. Another Day In Paradise
  5. I Wish It Would Rain Down
  6. Something Happened On The Way To Heaven
  7. That’s Just The Way It Is
  8. Hang In Long Enough
  9. Do You Remember?
  10. Who Said I Would
  11. Both Sides Of The Story
  12. Everyday
  13. We Wait And We Wonder
  14. Dance Into The Light
  15. It’s In Your Eyes

CD3

  1. No Matter Who
  2. Wear My Hat
  3. The Same Moon
  4. True Colors
  5. You’ll Be In My Heart
  6. Strangers Like Me
  7. Son Of Man
  8. Two Worlds
  9. Can’t Stop Loving You
  10. The Least You Can Do
  11. Wake Up Call
  12. Look Through My Eyes
  13. No Way Out
  14. (Love Is Like A) Heatwave
  15. Going Back

Phil Collins The Singles 2CD/4LP box set tracklist

  1. Easy Lover
  2. Two Hearts
  3. Sussudio
  4. I Missed Again
  5. Wear My Hat
  6. Don’t Lose My Number
  7. You Can’t Hurry Love
  8. Something Happened On The Way To Heaven
  9. We Wait And We Wonder
  10. Can’t Stop Loving You
  11. Dance Into The Light
  12. It’s In Your Eyes
  13. Hang In Long Enough
  14. Thru These Walls
  15. I Wish It Would Rain Down
  16. Both Sides Of The Story
  17. (Love Is Like A) Heatwave
  18. Going Back
  19. In The Air Tonight
  20. Against All Odds
  21. If Leaving Me Is Easy
  22. One More Night
  23. Separate Lives
  24. A Groovy Kind Of Love
  25. That’s Just The Way It Is
  26. Do You Remember?
  27. Everyday
  28. True Colors
  29. You’ll Be In My Heart
  30. The Least You Can Do
  31. Look Through My Eyes
  32. Another Day In Paradise
  33. Take Me Home

