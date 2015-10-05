Phil Collins aims to perform again

Phil Collins has announced he’ll perform a charity show in Miami in December – a year after he had to cancel it.

The former Genesis man had aimed to come out of retirement for a performance in aid of his Little Dreams Foundation in 2014.

But he called it off after suffering the effects of a long-standing neurological condition during soundchecks. He later said: “Trust me, you wouldn’t enjoy it.”

Earlier in the year he’d led a band including Leland Sklar and Jason Bonham through a three-week rehearsal programme, but didn’t take the project any further.

That left his short school set in May 2014 as his only performance since 2010.

Now Collins has said he’ll deliver an “intimate acoustic” show at Miami Beach to help fundraise for the childrens’ charity he co-founded with ex-wife Orianne. He’ll also act as master of ceremonies for the gala evening on December 12.

He launches a re-release series next month with solo albums Face Value and Both Sides.