Watch new Testament video for The Pale King

Testament have released a video for their track The Pale King.

The song features on the thrash veterans’ 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake, which launched last month.

Guitarist Eric Peterson, who wrote the music for the track, says of the promo: “Secret societies, unknown other worlds, and superstitions mark this, our 13th music video.

“We wanted to do a band performance video with abstract ancient alien visuals, which we are set in. I think it’s easily one of our best so far, and it was a lot of fun to make and work with Nuclear Bast recent newcomer, director Tommy Jones.”

Earlier this month, vocalist Chuck Billy gave TeamRock more details on The Pale King.

“It’s basically about an alien king, Anu, coming down and making humans what he wants them to be,” Billy said.

“It came out pretty different to what Eric originally had in mind, but I write the lyrics so I turned it into the alien concept. Musically, like all of them, there isn’t a regular pattern. Lot of different riffs and patterns together. But it works.”

Testament are currently on tour across Europe in support of the album.

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street, UK

Nov 04: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Nov 07: Paris Casino de Paris, France

Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 10: Porto Coliseu, Portugal

Nov 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 13: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland

Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 17: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 21: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 26: Geiselwind Eventhall, Germany

Nov 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 29: Athens Gagarin 205, Germany

Nov 30: Thessalonika Principle Club Theatre, Greece

