Watch new Testament video for The Pale King

Testament have released a video for their track The Pale King.
The song features on the thrash veterans’ 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake, which launched last month.
Guitarist Eric Peterson, who wrote the music for the track, says of the promo: “Secret societies, unknown other worlds, and superstitions mark this, our 13th music video.
“We wanted to do a band performance video with abstract ancient alien visuals, which we are set in. I think it’s easily one of our best so far, and it was a lot of fun to make and work with Nuclear Bast recent newcomer, director Tommy Jones.”
Earlier this month, vocalist Chuck Billy gave TeamRock more details on The Pale King.
“It’s basically about an alien king, Anu, coming down and making humans what he wants them to be,” Billy said.
“It came out pretty different to what Eric originally had in mind, but I write the lyrics so I turned it into the alien concept. Musically, like all of them, there isn’t a regular pattern. Lot of different riffs and patterns together. But it works.”
Testament are currently on tour across Europe in support of the album.
- Listen to new Metallica track Atlas, Rise!
- Why Alan Partridge had a panic attack about heavy metal
- Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti: “Singers? They’re all hypochondriacs”
- Watch this Bavarian band's unique cover of AC/DC's Highway To Hell
Testament tour dates 2016
Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street, UK
Nov 04: London Roundhouse, UK
Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Nov 07: Paris Casino de Paris, France
Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 10: Porto Coliseu, Portugal
Nov 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 13: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland
Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Nov 17: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Nov 18: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Nov 19: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 21: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 26: Geiselwind Eventhall, Germany
Nov 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 29: Athens Gagarin 205, Germany
Nov 30: Thessalonika Principle Club Theatre, Greece