Listen to new Metallica track Atlas, Rise!

Metallica have released a video and stream of their new track Atlas, Rise!.

They previously issued a teaser clip of the song on their website, and it’s the latest track to be previewed from their upcoming 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. It’s out on November 18 on 2CDs along with a deluxe edition featuring a third disc. The video for Atlas, Rise! can be viewed below.

Metallica say: “Less than three weeks now until all 12 new tracks from Hardwired…To Self-Destructare cut loose for good and today we’re proud to bring you the third and final sneak peek from the album, Atlas, Rise!

“Hopefully, you will hear it on your local radio station and check out the video by Clark Eddy, our master editor and the unsung hero of the making-of-the-album “behind the scenes” clips that have graced Metallica.com and Mission Metallica over the years.

“It’s been a crazy, exciting, hectic, insane wild ride since we unleashed the first song and title track to the album on August 18 and if you have somehow managed to avoid us since then, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct hits the streets on November 18, 2016.

“The album was produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James and Lars, and is available for pre-order in a variety of configurations including 12 songs on a double CD, vinyl, digital download, as well as a deluxe version including cover songs and live tracks.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating with you in the coming weeks, months and years as we’ll be visiting Europe in a couple of weeks, have a few other tricks up our sleeves for the remainder of the year, and of course, the WorldWired tour invades in 2017. See you soon!”

Metallica previously released Hardwired and Moth Into Flame from the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

Metallica released a limited edition Hardwired… To Self-Destruct Halloween mask late last week, which gave fans the chance to hear Atlas, Rise! 30 minutes before its official launch.

Metallica have also added a date to their Hardwired tour dates. They’ll play Singapore’s Indoor Stadium on January 22. The band’s next live show is on November 1 at Bogota’s Hipodromo de los Andes, in Colombia.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

