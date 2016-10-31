Watch this Bavarian band's unique cover of AC/DC's Highway To Hell

We’ll be honest. We don’t know much about the German town of Bad Tölz, apart from the fact the Ramones bassist Dee Dee lived there while his dad was stationed there with the army. Apart from that, nothing.

What we do know is that when it comes to cover bands, The Heimatdamisch are in a league of their own.

The eight-piece’s album Highway To Upper Carniola features covers of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, Nena’s 99 Red Balloons and Lady Gaga’s Poker Face. But it’s their cover of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell that piqued our interest.

To whet your appetite for their compelling Oberkrainer sound (it’s a Slovenian thing), The Heimatdamisch have posted a parp-heavy performance the ‘DC classic, which was filmed in the middle of a children’s soft play area.

Check it out below…

Highway To Upper Carniola is out now.

The 60-Second AC/DC Quiz