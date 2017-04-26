Jane Weaver announces UK and Ireland tour

Jane Weaver has announced a tour of the UK and Ireland.

The dates will take place in October and November and are in addition to her spring shows which get underway in May.

They’ve been lined up in support of Weaver’s new album Modern Kosmology, which is set for release on May 19 via Fire Records.

The late 2017 shows will get underway at Ramsgate’s Music Hall on October 20 and wrap up with a set at Belfast’s Maple Leaf Club on November 11.

In addition, Weaver has released a video showing her creating the album along with a promo of the first single from the album titled Slow Motion.

Weaver says: “The difference between this record and the last one is that the vocal is probably more exposed. My vocals are louder on the record – I’m always burying the vocal and putting loads of effects on everything.”

Modern Kosmology is now available for pre-order. Find the album artwork, tracklist, full list of tour dates and the two videos below.

May 18: Birmingham Hare & Hounds 2, UK

May 19: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK

May 20: Brighton The Great Escape, UK

May 22: London The Lexington, UK

May 23: London Rough Trade East, UK

Jun 02: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Jul 07: Cheshire Bluedot Festival, UK

Jul 20-23: Liverpool International Music Festival, UK

Jul 29: London O2 Academy Brixton (with Goat, The Moonlandingz)

Oct 20: Ramsgate Music Hall, UK

Oct 22: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Oct 23: Norwich Arts Centre, UK

Oct 25: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Oct 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 28: Nottingham The Bodega, UK

Oct 29: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Oct 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 01: Stoke The Sugar Mill, UK

Nov 02: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Nov 03: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK

Nov 04: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Nov 10: Dublin Workman’s Club, Ireland

Nov 11: Belfast Maple Leaf Club, UK

Jane Weaver Modern Kosmology tracklist

H>a>K Did You See Butterflies? Modern Kosmology Slow Motion Loops In the Secret Society The Architect The Lightning Back Valley Ravenspoint I Wish

Jane Weaver Live In London