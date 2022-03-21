Watch Mysteries Of The Revolution's cosmic sci-fi video for Starbird Chasing The Infinite

Mysteries Of The Revolution release their long-awaited second album, Longing For The Dawn, on May 13 via Burning Shed. It's the jazz-rock project's first album in 14 years and is packed with nine instrumentals - including new single Starbird Chasing The Infinite - that take inspiration from Mahavishnu Orchestra, Soft Machine and Weather Report.

The group's mainstays are keyboardist/composer Daniel Biro - who teamed up with Camel's Colin Bass for 2020's Still - and multi-instrumentalist BB Davis (drums, flute, vocals). Their second album also includes guest appearances from Neapolitan guitarist Vincenzo Lamagna, bassist Andy Alexander, Don Stuart (alto flute) and Russ Parker on guitars.

Says Biro, “Our aim was, yes, to evoke those heroic days of 70s jazz-rock with its burning electric energy and guru-led grandeur, but mainly we wanted to inhabit the spirit of risk-taking and adventure that those artists inhabited. People like Zawinul, Corea, McLaughlin, Zappa, Hancock were great players but also fabulously original composers who went beyond categories and genres. With this album I think we’ve reached our peak. We’ve put all our ideas and soul into these tracks.”

The album, which is dedicated to the memory of their close friend and bassist Mark Smith, is packaged with artwork by Davis. It's also available in a limited collector's edition with individually hand-painted, signed and numbered CD sleeves.

Watch the video for Starbird Chasing The Infinite below!

Longing For The Dawn Tracklist



1 You Turn Me On (Biro/Davis) [8:43]

2 One Whisper (Biro) [6:06]

3 Heavy On Karma (Biro) [6:12]

4 Longing For The Dawn (Biro) [5:18]

5 Babylon Everything (Biro/Davis) [4:47]

6 Joe (Biro) [7:22]

7 Starbird Chasing The Infinite (Biro) [5:15]

8 The Distance Between Us (Biro) [6:20]

9 Pharoah's Scribbled Phantasms (Biro/Davis). [11:17]