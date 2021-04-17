Daniel Biro announces online concert for May

Composer and keyboard player Daniel Biro, who recently worked with Camel bass player Colin Bass on the ambient album Still, will play the first of his Synthrospections monthly online concerts, kindly organised and hosted by Soundcellar, on Thursday May 6 at 8.15pm (UK BST time). This will be followed by further dates on Sunday June 6 and Sunday July 11.

Synthrospections will be solo improvisations using Biro's considerable collection of vintage synths, Rhodes piano and other keyboards. So expect some electronic cosmic ambiences with jazz angularities and abstract grooves.



"To add an element of risk, each concert will be entirely improvised," says Biro. "Something from nothing. No prepared beats, sequences or tunes, just impromptu stream of consciousness constructs, inspired by the adventurous ‘happenings’ of early 70s electronic pioneers like Tangerine Dream and Klaus Schulze, but also the spirit of that era’s Miles Davis jazz-rock alumni (Herbie Hancock, Joe Zawinul, Keith Jarrett, Chick Corea) as well as the ethereal moods of German ECM label sonic landscapes. The performance will be recorded and then released as an album on the Sargasso label shortly afterwards."

Tickets cost £6 from the link below. Or one can subscribe to Biro's new VIP membership scheme where, for a small monthly sum, members receive loads of. exciting perks and freebies including access to all live events, downloads, pre-release albums and more.

Get tickets.

VIP Membership.