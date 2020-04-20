Camel bassist Colin Bass announces new album for June

Camel bassist Colin Bass has announced a new collaborative album with synthesiser player Daniel Biro. Still is described as "a collection of meditative, ambient songs that range from intimate personal stories to global human topics."

Still features Bass on vocals, bass and piano and Biro on synthesiser and Rhodes electric piano and Finnish guitarist Joonas Widenius features on two tracks.

Discussions about working together between Bass and Biro began back in 2014, and the pair worked remotely with Bass based in Wales and Biro in London.

Still will be released through Sargasso Records on Jun 26. The album is dedicated to the memory of American composer and multi-instrumentalist Jim Cuomo, with whom Bass played in The Casual Band (following a stint with Steve Hillage) and who Biro met on a music seminar as a 14-year old.

(Image credit: Colin Bass)

Colin Bass & Daniel Biro: Still

1. Still Life 1

2. Summer

3. Still Life 2

4. Old Europe

5. Once Was A Time

6. Faces

7. The Man Who Never Was

8. Heaven

9. Still Life 3

10. Hands

11. Still