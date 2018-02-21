Watch Myles Kennedy’s lyric video for Devil On The Wall

Myles Kennedy has released a lyric video for his track Devil On The Wall.

It’s the latest song taken from the Slash and Alter Bridge frontman’s upcoming solo album Year Of The Tiger, which is set to arrive on March 9 via Napalm Records.

Kennedy previously revealed the tracks Haunted By Design and the record’s title track.

Kennedy has called the album “probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I’ve ever written” and adds: “It basically tells a story from start to finish and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I.”

Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order, while Kennedy will head out on a UK tour next month in support of the album. Find further details below.

Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist

Year Of The Tiger The Great Beyond Blind Faith Devil On The Wall Ghost of Shangri La Turning Stones Haunted By Design Mother Nothing But A Name Love Can Only Heal Songbird One Fine Day

Mar 17: Birmingham Institute2

Mar 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 20: Glasgow The Garage

Mar 21: Manchester Gorilla

Mar 23: London Islington Assembly Hall

Mar 24: Bristol Thekla

Mar 26: London Islington Assembly Hall

Alter Bridge: Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti share their guitar secrets