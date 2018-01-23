Myles Kennedy releases lyric video for Haunted By Design

Myles Kennedy has released an animated lyric video for his track Haunted By Design.

It’s the latest track taken from the Slash and Alter Bridge vocalist’s upcoming solo album Year Of The Tiger, which will launch on March 9 via Napalm Records.

The record is described as “embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career” with Kennedy playing banjo, lap steel, bass, mandolin and guitar throughout the album.

Speaking last month, Kennedy said: “It’s probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I’ve ever written.

“It basically tells a story from start to finish and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I.”

Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order in a variety of packages, including gold vinyl and a deluxe wooden box set.

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Kennedy’s recently announced UK tour dates.

Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist

Year Of The Tiger The Great Beyond Blind Faith Devil On The Wall Ghost of Shangri La Turning Stones Haunted By Design Mother Nothing But A Name Love Can Only Heal Songbird One Fine Day

Mar 17: Birmingham Institute2

Mar 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 20: Glasgow The Garage

Mar 21: Manchester Gorilla

Mar 24: Bristol Thekla

Mar 26: London Islington Assembly Hall

