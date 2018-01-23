Trending

Myles Kennedy releases lyric video for Haunted By Design

Watch Myles Kennedy’s animated lyric video for Haunted By Design - taken from his upcoming solo album Year Of The Tiger

Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy has released an animated lyric video for his track Haunted By Design.

It’s the latest track taken from the Slash and Alter Bridge vocalist’s upcoming solo album Year Of The Tiger, which will launch on March 9 via Napalm Records.

The record is described as “embracing musical elements and influences he hasn’t explored until this point in his career” with Kennedy playing banjo, lap steel, bass, mandolin and guitar throughout the album.

Speaking last month, Kennedy said: “It’s probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I’ve ever written.

“It basically tells a story from start to finish and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I.”

Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order in a variety of packages, including gold vinyl and a deluxe wooden box set.

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Kennedy’s recently announced UK tour dates.

Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist

  1. Year Of The Tiger
  2. The Great Beyond
  3. Blind Faith
  4. Devil On The Wall
  5. Ghost of Shangri La
  6. Turning Stones
  7. Haunted By Design
  8. Mother
  9. Nothing But A Name
  10. Love Can Only Heal
  11. Songbird
  12. One Fine Day

Myles Kennedy 2018 UK solo tour dates

Mar 17: Birmingham Institute2
Mar 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Mar 20: Glasgow The Garage
Mar 21: Manchester Gorilla
Mar 24: Bristol Thekla
Mar 26: London Islington Assembly Hall

