Andrew WK honoured by suicide prevention charity for his life-affirming music

Andrew WK has been named Person Of The Year by the American Association Of Suicidology.

The charity, which promotes the understanding and prevention of suicide and supports those who have been affected by it, have picked out the singer for the inaugural award for his “consistent and powerful use of positivity to improve the lives of those who read his writings, attend his lectures, and hear his music.”

WK says: “Words cannot adequately convey my astonishment at having been selected for this unique recognition.

“I’m grateful to the American Association Of Suicidology for the incredibly valuable work they’ve done for so long, and continue to do now, when it’s needed more than ever.”

President of the AAS, Julie Cerel, PhD, adds: “Andrew’s message resonates with the field of suicide prevention in that he encourages people to use their capabilities to create a life worth living.”

The award will be presented at the 51st AAS Annual Conference in Washington, DC, which will be held on April 18-21

Additional awardees at the conference will include lawmakers, researchers and mental health advocates.

WK will release his new studio album You’re Not Alone on March 2 via Sony Music and has premiered the tracks Music Is Worth Living For and Ever Again.

Andrew WK You’re Not Alone tracklist

The Power Of Partying Music Is Worth Living For Ever Again I Don’t Know Anything The Feeling Of Being Alive Party Mindset The Party Never Dies Give Up On You Keep On Going In Your Darkest Moments The Devil’s On Your Side Break The Curse Total Freedom Beyond Oblivion Confusion And Clarity You’re Not Alone

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Treefort Music Festival Boise, United States Friday, April 13, 2018 at 12:00AM The Great Hall Cardiff, United Kingdom Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Academy 2 Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 12:00AM Waterfront Norwich, United Kingdom Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00AM Wedgewood Rooms Southsea, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00AM The Garage Clydebank, United Kingdom Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Metropolitan Park Jacksonville, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 8:00PM The Orpheum Tampa, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:00PM Saturn Birmingham, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Diamond Pub Concert Hall Louisville, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:00PM The HI-FI Indianapolis, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 9:00PM The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:30PM Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Maquoketa, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM The Vic Theatre Chicago, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion Somerset, United States Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM The Montage Music Hall Rochester, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8:00PM The Opera House Toronto, Canada Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00PM Paradise Rock Club Boston, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Irving Plaza New York, United States Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:00PM 9:30 Club Washington, United States Monday, May 21, 2018 at 8:30PM Union Transfer Philadelphia, United States Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 8:00PM Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, United States Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 8:00PM Delmar Hall Saint Louis, United States

Andrew WK offers to pay fan’s speeding ticket