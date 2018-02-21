Andrew WK honoured by suicide prevention charity for his life-affirming music

Andrew WK has been named Person Of The Year by the American Association Of Suicidology.
The charity, which promotes the understanding and prevention of suicide and supports those who have been affected by it, have picked out the singer for the inaugural award for his “consistent and powerful use of positivity to improve the lives of those who read his writings, attend his lectures, and hear his music.”
WK says: “Words cannot adequately convey my astonishment at having been selected for this unique recognition.
“I’m grateful to the American Association Of Suicidology for the incredibly valuable work they’ve done for so long, and continue to do now, when it’s needed more than ever.”
President of the AAS, Julie Cerel, PhD, adds: “Andrew’s message resonates with the field of suicide prevention in that he encourages people to use their capabilities to create a life worth living.”
The award will be presented at the 51st AAS Annual Conference in Washington, DC, which will be held on April 18-21
Additional awardees at the conference will include lawmakers, researchers and mental health advocates.
WK will release his new studio album You’re Not Alone on March 2 via Sony Music and has premiered the tracks Music Is Worth Living For and Ever Again.
Andrew WK You’re Not Alone tracklist
- The Power Of Partying
- Music Is Worth Living For
- Ever Again
- I Don’t Know Anything
- The Feeling Of Being Alive
- Party Mindset
- The Party Never Dies
- Give Up On You
- Keep On Going
- In Your Darkest Moments
- The Devil’s On Your Side
- Break The Curse
- Total Freedom
- Beyond Oblivion
- Confusion And Clarity
- You’re Not Alone
Tour Dates
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Treefort Music Festival
|Boise, United States
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 12:00AM
|The Great Hall
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12:00AM
|O2 Forum Kentish Town
|London, United Kingdom
|Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 12:00AM
|O2 Academy 2 Birmingham
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 12:00AM
|Waterfront
|Norwich, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00AM
|Wedgewood Rooms
|Southsea, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00AM
|O2 Ritz Manchester
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00AM
|The Garage
|Clydebank, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metropolitan Park
|Jacksonville, United States
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, United States
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Pensacola, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Saturn
|Birmingham, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Concord, United States
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Diamond Pub Concert Hall
|Louisville, United States
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:00PM
|The HI-FI
|Indianapolis, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 9:00PM
|The Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
|Maquoketa, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Vic Theatre
|Chicago, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Northern Invasion
|Somerset, United States
|Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Montage Music Hall
|Rochester, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Opera House
|Toronto, Canada
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Irving Plaza
|New York, United States
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|9:30 Club
|Washington, United States
|Monday, May 21, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, United States
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Millvale, United States
|Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Delmar Hall
|Saint Louis, United States