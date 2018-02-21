Trending

Andrew WK honoured by suicide prevention charity for his life-affirming music

Vocalist Andrew WK is named Person Of The Year by the American Association of Suicidology for spreading positivity through his music and lyrics

Andrew WK has been named Person Of The Year by the American Association Of Suicidology.

The charity, which promotes the understanding and prevention of suicide and supports those who have been affected by it, have picked out the singer for the inaugural award for his “consistent and powerful use of positivity to improve the lives of those who read his writings, attend his lectures, and hear his music.”

WK says: “Words cannot adequately convey my astonishment at having been selected for this unique recognition.

“I’m grateful to the American Association Of Suicidology for the incredibly valuable work they’ve done for so long, and continue to do now, when it’s needed more than ever.”

President of the AAS, Julie Cerel, PhD, adds: “Andrew’s message resonates with the field of suicide prevention in that he encourages people to use their capabilities to create a life worth living.”

The award will be presented at the 51st AAS Annual Conference in Washington, DC, which will be held on April 18-21

Additional awardees at the conference will include lawmakers, researchers and mental health advocates.

WK will release his new studio album You’re Not Alone on March 2 via Sony Music and has premiered the tracks Music Is Worth Living For and Ever Again.

Andrew WK You’re Not Alone tracklist

  1. The Power Of Partying
  2. Music Is Worth Living For
  3. Ever Again
  4. I Don’t Know Anything
  5. The Feeling Of Being Alive
  6. Party Mindset
  7. The Party Never Dies
  8. Give Up On You
  9. Keep On Going
  10. In Your Darkest Moments
  11. The Devil’s On Your Side
  12. Break The Curse
  13. Total Freedom
  14. Beyond Oblivion
  15. Confusion And Clarity
  16. You’re Not Alone

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMTreefort Music FestivalBoise, United States
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 12:00AMThe Great HallCardiff, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12:00AMO2 Forum Kentish TownLondon, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 12:00AMO2 Academy 2 BirminghamBirmingham, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 12:00AMWaterfrontNorwich, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00AMWedgewood RoomsSouthsea, United Kingdom
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00AMO2 Ritz ManchesterManchester, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00AMThe GarageClydebank, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMMetropolitan ParkJacksonville, United States
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 8:00PMThe OrpheumTampa, United States
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMVinyl Music HallPensacola, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:00PMSaturnBirmingham, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMCharlotte Motor SpeedwayConcord, United States
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:00PMDiamond Pub Concert HallLouisville, United States
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:00PMThe HI-FIIndianapolis, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 9:00PMThe Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:30PMCodfish Hollow BarnstormersMaquoketa, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Vic TheatreChicago, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthern InvasionSomerset, United States
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Montage Music HallRochester, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Opera HouseToronto, Canada
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00PMParadise Rock ClubBoston, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMIrving PlazaNew York, United States
Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:00PM9:30 ClubWashington, United States
Monday, May 21, 2018 at 8:30PMUnion TransferPhiladelphia, United States
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 8:00PMMr. Smalls TheatreMillvale, United States
Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 8:00PMDelmar HallSaint Louis, United States

