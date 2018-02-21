Smashing Pumpkins reveal the names of 8 new tracks

Billy Corgan has revealed the names of eight new Smashing Pumpkins tracks.

It was revealed last week that he and original band members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha had reunited for a North American tour, with Jeff Schroeder on bass duties in place of D’arcy Wretzky.

Now Corgan has confirmed that studio work with the new lineup is underway and has given an update on Instagram.

Vocalist and guitarist Corgan says: “Good day! Back home in Chicago, snowy and unfair as she is, with a week to refine lyrics for the eight new Smashing Pumpkins songs, whilst also finishing hope a couple more solo songs.

“The solo album is currently between 16 and 18 songs, and still in need of overdubs.

“And speaking of overdubs, we’ll be back in Malibu next week to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs with James and Jeff. Busy! But good busy.

“And for birdwatchers, here are the titles for the eight Smashing Pumpkins songs: Alienation, Travels, Silvery Sometimes, Solara, With Sympathy, Marchin’ On, Knights Of Malta, Seek And You Shall Destroy.”

The band will head out on the Shiny And Oh So Bright 2018 Tour from July, with a full list of dates available to view below.

A photo posted by on

Jul 12: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jul 14: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Jul 16: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Jul 17: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 18: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 21: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 22: Atlanta Infinite Energy Aerna, GA

Jul 24: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Jul 25: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 27: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 28: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 29: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Aug 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 04: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 05: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 07: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Aug 11: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Aug 13: Chicago United Center, IL

Aug 16: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Aug 17: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 19: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 20: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Aug 21: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Aug 24: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Aug 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Aug 27: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Aug 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 04: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Sep 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 07: Boise Ford Idaho Center, ID

Opinion: A Smashing Pumpkins reunion? No D'arcy, no dice