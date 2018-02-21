Stone Temple Pilots stream new track The Art Of Letting Go

Stone Temple Pilots have released a stream of their new single The Art of Letting Go.

It’s the latest material from the band’s upcoming self-titled seventh studio album, which is set to arrive on March 16.

The band previously revealed the songs Roll Me Under and Meadow from the record, which features new vocalist Jeff Gutt.

The singer was brought into the fold in November, with Gutt saying at the time: “It’s a very strange feeling, but at the same time I’m blessed and very honoured.

“It’s like joining the Led Zeppelin of my generation. I feel like I’m living in a movie.”

Stone Temple Pilots is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Main picture: Michelle Shiers

Stone Temple Pilots tracklist

Middle Of Nowhere Guilty Meadow Just A Little Lie Six Eight Thought She’d Be Mine Roll Me Under Never Enough The Art Of Letting Go Finest Hour Good Shoes Reds & Blues

Stone Temple Pilots: "We wanted to make an indelible mark on the face of music"