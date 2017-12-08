Myles Kennedy shares video for Year Of The Tiger

Myles Kennedy has released a video for his song Year Of The Tiger.

It’s the title track from the Slash and Alter Bridge frontman’s upcoming debut solo album, which is set to arrive on March 9 through Napalm Records.

The shoot was directed by Dan Sturgess and was based on a concept that stemmed from a conversation between Kennedy and his manager.

The video is said to follow “a reflective Kennedy as he travels through the memory of the loss of his father in 1974 – the year of the tiger.”

Speaking to Metal Wani earlier this week, Kennedy said: “It’s probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I’ve ever written.

“It basically tells a story from start to finish and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I.”

Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order in a variety of packages, including gold vinyl and a deluxe wooden box set.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist

Year Of The Tiger The Great Beyond Blind Faith Devil On The Wall Ghost of Shangri La Turning Stones Haunted By Design Mother Nothing But A Name Love Can Only Heal Songbird One Fine Day

