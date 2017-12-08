Myles Kennedy shares video for Year Of The Tiger

Myles Kennedy has released a video for his song Year Of The Tiger.
It’s the title track from the Slash and Alter Bridge frontman’s upcoming debut solo album, which is set to arrive on March 9 through Napalm Records.
The shoot was directed by Dan Sturgess and was based on a concept that stemmed from a conversation between Kennedy and his manager.
The video is said to follow “a reflective Kennedy as he travels through the memory of the loss of his father in 1974 – the year of the tiger.”
Speaking to Metal Wani earlier this week, Kennedy said: “It’s probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I’ve ever written.
“It basically tells a story from start to finish and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I.”
Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order in a variety of packages, including gold vinyl and a deluxe wooden box set.
Find the cover art and tracklist below.
- Subscribe to Metal Hammer and save up to 40% this Christmas!
- Subscribe to Classic Rock and save up to 35% this Christmas!
- Ghost sneak release new live album Ceremony And Devotion
- Anger as English pub bans female-fronted bands
Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist
- Year Of The Tiger
- The Great Beyond
- Blind Faith
- Devil On The Wall
- Ghost of Shangri La
- Turning Stones
- Haunted By Design
- Mother
- Nothing But A Name
- Love Can Only Heal
- Songbird
- One Fine Day